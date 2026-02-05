Patriots' Robert Spillane Makes Thoughts Clear on Tom Brady's Super Bowl Pick
In this story:
Add Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane to the list of people who didn't understand franchise legend Tom Brady's unwillingness to side with New England in Sunday's Super Bowl vs. Seattle.
"Personally it makes me sick," Spillane said on Thursday, via Karen Guregian of Mass Live.
Brady was asked on SiriusXM's Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray who he was rooting for in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Brady, who won six Super Bowl titles in New England, is a member of the team's Hall of Fame, and has a statue erected outside of Gillette Stadium, told Gray that he "didn't have a dog in the fight."
MORE: Bill Simmons Rips Tom Brady Over Not Picking Patriots
Brady is an NFL color commentator for Fox, and perhaps even more importantly, is a minority owner of the Raiders. Even still, nobody would have batted an eye if he appeared slightly unbiased and said he was pulling for the Patriots, led by his former teammate Mike Vrabel.
Instead, Brady chose a political answer, and is justifiably being ripped for it by Patriots fans all over the internet. Spillane joined several former players in not loving TB12's answer, and who can blame him?
More Super Bowl on Sports Illustrated
Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.Follow mikemcdanielsi