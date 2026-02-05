Patriots' Robert Spillane Makes Thoughts Clear on Tom Brady's Super Bowl Pick

Add Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane to the list of people who didn't understand franchise legend Tom Brady's unwillingness to side with New England in Sunday's Super Bowl vs. Seattle.

"Personally it makes me sick," Spillane said on Thursday, via Karen Guregian of Mass Live.

Robert Spillane said “personally it makes me sick” hearing Tom Brady say he doesn’t have a dog in the fight pic.twitter.com/Zgyt7WN6dE — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) February 5, 2026

Brady was asked on SiriusXM's Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray who he was rooting for in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Brady, who won six Super Bowl titles in New England, is a member of the team's Hall of Fame, and has a statue erected outside of Gillette Stadium, told Gray that he "didn't have a dog in the fight."

Brady is an NFL color commentator for Fox, and perhaps even more importantly, is a minority owner of the Raiders. Even still, nobody would have batted an eye if he appeared slightly unbiased and said he was pulling for the Patriots, led by his former teammate Mike Vrabel.

Instead, Brady chose a political answer, and is justifiably being ripped for it by Patriots fans all over the internet. Spillane joined several former players in not loving TB12's answer, and who can blame him?

