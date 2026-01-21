Patriots Provide Update on Injured Wide Receiver Mack Hollins

Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins is eligible to return from injured reserve this week ahead of the AFC championship game against the Broncos, but he is not practicing on Wednesday, New England head coach Mike Vrabel told the media.

Vrabel did not commit to Hollins practicing at any point this week, or suiting up in the franchise's biggest game of the year this Sunday.

Hollins was placed on injured reserve after the team's 28-24 win in Baltimore on Dec. 21. He caught seven passes for 69 yards in the contest. He emerged as one of Drake Maye's top targets this season, catching 46 passes on 65 targets for 550 yards and six touchdowns.

If Hollins were to be unable to go again, the Patriots would continue their reliance upon Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Pop Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism as the primary receivers. Diggs, Boutte, and Douglas have received the lion's share of the snaps in three wide receiver sets since Hollins has been injured.

The Patriots and Broncos are playing for a spot in the Super Bowl on Sunday, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET in Denver.

