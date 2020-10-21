David Andrews, Josh Uche, Beau Allen Return To Patriots Practice

In their first Wednesday practice since Week 4, the New England Patriots welcomed back three faces that have been on injured reserve for the past three games - starting center David Andrews, rookie linebacker Josh Uche and defensive tackle Beau Allen.

On top of that, starting right guard Shaq Mason, defensive tackle Byron Cowart and defensive end Derek Rivers, who were previously on the reserve/COVID-19 list, were also back at practice.

All six players were seen by reporters in attendance for Wednesday's session.

Andrews was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 26 after reportedly breaking his thumb. Uche was placed on injured reserve the same day for what seemed to be a foot injury based on the injury reports leading up to his IR designation. Allen has been on IR since Sept. 7, so this isn't the first week he has been eligible to return the football. Both Andrews and Uche are eligible for the first time this week to be activated from IR if they are healthy enough.

During Andrews' absence the Patriots have had to get very creative. Take New England's last game for example; with Andrews and James Ferentz (reserve/COVID-19) out of the lineup, the Patriots started Joe Thuney at center, Isaiah Wynn at left guard, rookie Justin Herron at left tackle and rookie Michael Onwenu at right guard. Then when Jermaine Eluemunor -- who started the game at right tackle -- left the game due to an ankle injury, second-year lineman Hjalte Froholdt came in and played right guard and Onwenu slid over to right tackle.

Overall, the offensive line has played exceptional this season given the circumstances. But having Andrews back in the lineup would create much more consistency across the unit.

Uche has yet to make his regular-season debut. He was inactive for New England’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins for what seemed to be game-plan purposes. Then he was hit with the injury bug, missing the Patriots' Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks and then winding up on injured reserve. So while his return from injured reserve would be good news, it doesn't guarantee Uche will be on the game-day roster.

In order for Andrews and/or Uche to have a chance at playing against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday they'll need to log several practices this week and remain healthy enough to merit being activated from IR.

Having Mason will provide some stability to New England's banged-up offensive line. The return of Cowart and Rivers comes perfectly in a week in which the Patriots will face a 49ers squad that is strong in the trenches.