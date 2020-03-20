PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Analyzing Devin McCourty's Contract Extension

Max McAuliffe

The details of Devin McCourty's long-term extension have finally been released, and it looks like the veteran safety took on a team-friendly contract yet again. 

Thanks to the void years on the backend of McCourty's reported five-year, $53 million deal, that allows his cap hit to be spread out amongst those five years, which makes his cap hit in 2020 just $5.4 million. McCourty's cap hit last season was $13.435 million. 

McCourty got a little extra cash in hand this year thanks to his signing bonus ($14 million) as compared to last year's ($9.5 million), but that's because his base salary in 2020 ($2.25 million) will be much lower than it was in 2019 ($9 million). 

The long-tenured Patriot finished the 2019 season with his highest interception total since 2012 (5) and was ranked as PFF's 8th-best safety in the NFL. 

Now the question remains as to what the Patriots will do with that added cap space. While predicting Bill Belichick's next move is never something anyone can really do with confidence, it might be safe to think that the money they saved in the McCourty deal was to leave room for two corresponding moves. 

The first move was the expensive franchise tag of Joe Thuney, which put New England back roughly $14.8 million. The second move is signing draft picks, which will not be cheap this year with a potential twelve draft picks to sign and an increase in minimum salaries from the new CBA deal. 

 The Patriots' current cap space sits at $7,142,584, according to Boston Sports Journal's Miguel Benzan. That number includes Thuney's franchise number the McCourty deal. If McCourty took the $11.5 million this year instead of next year, New England would currently have just about  $1 million dollars in cap space. The Patriots would be unable to sign draft picks with that little money and would need to adjust more contracts to fit rookies on the team. 

While this backloaded contract for McCourty could give them flexibility to go and acquire someone through free agency, the smarter move might be to just sit until the draft and start seriously looking at the team's long-term future. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Patriots Sign S Adrian Philips to Two-Year Deal

The Patriots boost their secondary by adding former All-Pro safety, Adrian Phillips.

Devon Clements

Dear Tom: Thank You For Everything

A letter to the six-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Fame QB from Patriots Nation.

Sarah Weisberg

Duron Harmon Bids Farewell to Patriots Nation on Instagram

Harmon gives a heartfelt goodbye to those who had a big impact on his long-tenured stint with the Patriots.

Devon Clements

Tom Brady is Already Impacting Buccaneers in Big Way Despite Not Officially Signing Yet

Here's how much Tom Brady has already impacted the Buccaneers franchise since it was reported on Tuesday that he would sign with Tampa Bay.

Devon Clements

Here's a billboard not too far from Gillette Stadium that thanks Tom Brady for his work:

Devon Clements

NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick Was 'a Little Shocked' Tom Brady Decided to Leave Patriots

It appears the shock that went through New England in regards to Tom Brady's decision to leave the Patriots didn't skip over Bill Belichick.

Devon Clements

by

Christopher Walsh

Here's Why Tom Brady Chose to Sign With Buccaneers

The idea of staying on the East Coast was very appealing to the 42 year old.

Devon Clements

by

Dillon88

Report: Patriots Sign DT Beau Allen to Two-Year, $8 Million Contract

New England adds some depth to their defensive line after losing Danny Shelton.

Devon Clements

Teams were reportedly led to believe wherever Tom Brady goes, he wants Antonio Brown with him.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Re-Sign OLB Keionta Davis

New England is able to retain at least one of their soon-to-be free agent linebackers.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe