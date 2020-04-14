NFL Rumors: 'Everybody Knows' Patriots Will Take QB in 2020 NFL Draft

The biggest question from fans in regards to the New England Patriots and the 2020 NFL Draft is if they will draft a quarterback.

With Jarrett Stidham set to lead the competition for the starting quarterback job this summer, there's been much speculation as to whether Bill Belichick and his coaching staff are ready for Stidham to be their starter moving forward, if they'd prefer to throw another QB into the mix for the starting role, or if they want to draft a QB that will become the starter because they aren't sold on Stidham's capabilities as an NFL starter.

Well, one NFL Media insider narrowed down the speculation on Monday, saying "everybody knows" the Patriots will select a quarterback at some point in this year's draft.

"Everybody knows that they're going to take a quarterback," Ian Rapoport said while on NFL Total Access. "And, of course, when they released Cody Kessler, it opened up a spot in their quarterback room. They are going to select someone. Obviously, it does get complicated. They don't have a second-round pick. So it seems to be, pick someone in the first round or pick someone in the mid-rounds. There's really no in-between for the Patriots.

"No one has really seen what the Patriots look for in a top-flight quarterback. It's been so long - really since Jimmy Garoppolo - since they've used a premium pick on a quarterback. That's why there is so much intrigue surrounding them and who they actually like, and, of course, if one of the top quarterbacks slides - like Tua (Tagovailoa) or Jordan Love - are the Patriots going to pick them, and when, is going to be the biggest storyline of the draft. Everyone expects them to make some sort of move."

So while we don't know who or when the six-time Super Bowl champions will select a quarterback in the draft, we at least know - if Rapoport is reporting a fact - that the Patriots will select a QB at some point in the draft.