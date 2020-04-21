PatriotMaven
How Do Patriots' New Uniforms Compare to Other New Uniforms in NFL?

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots are one of seven NFL teams this offseason that have or will unveil new uniforms for the 2020 season, with the Los Angeles Rams as the lone team that has yet to release theirs. 

New England chose to go with a touched-up version of their Color Rush uniforms as their primary uniforms going forward, wearing their white jersey for away games and the dark blue one for the home games. While Patriots players seemed to unanimously be in favor of the new primary uniforms, fans didn't react the same way, as many of them were disappointed that the six-time Super Bowl champions didn't resurrect their old-school red Pat Patriot uniforms. 

Either way, now that we've gotten a glimpse of what the Patriots new uniforms look like - despite the mishap with them using the wrong pair of pants in the photo shoot - let's figure out how their new outfits stack up against other new NFL uniforms that have been unveiled this offseason. 

If you haven't seen the uniforms for the six teams that have already released them, click on the team name below to check out the photos from each organization's Instagram page:

The Colts and Browns made minor adjustments to their current uniforms, so it's hard for them to make a case as the best "new" uniforms. 

Tampa Bay got rid of the digital clock numbers on their jerseys - going back to the way it was before they made the switch to the digital clock - which was well received by fans even though it was a long time coming. 

Los Angeles turned to their powder blue jerseys as their primary home jerseys moving forward, which is exciting and a fresh, consistent look they'll be able to pull off routinely. They also added a dark blue uniform as an alternate uniform, which is a nice, sleek look for them. 

Atlanta implemented a red jersey that fades into black along with black pants, which is a gnarly concept that they managed to pull off (based on the photos they shared).  

Overall, in my eyes the nod goes to the Chargers, as they made a fan favorite jersey their primary look for homes games along with adding new alternate colors to their arsenal. Second on my list would be the Patriots, because they do look good in all dark blue outfits, and the shoulder stripes are a nice look as well, even if it just a touched-up version of their Color Rush uniforms. And coming in third are the Falcons, who went out on a limb by adding a faded jersey to their rotation. 

