PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Did Patriots Use Wrong Pants in New Uniform Unveiling?

Devon Clements

On Monday, the New England Patriots revealed their new uniforms, which are a revamped version of their color rush uniforms and will be used as their primary home and away outfits moving forward. 

While the new uniforms drew a mixed reaction across social media, with players showing their approval but fans wanting to see the old-school red Pat Patriot uniforms revived, what may have gone unnoticed in the mishap that happened during the unveiling of the new uniforms. 

As Paul Lukas of Uni Watch pointed out first, the pants that were shown with the new uniforms on the official website of the Patriots were different than the ones a couple players sported in their Instagram photos. Here's a side-by-side comparison to show you the difference:

Untitled design-2
Photos from Patriots' official Instagram page and running back James White's Instagram page.

As you can see in the picture from the Patriots website, the pants that are shown with the away jersey - which are the same pants that also go with the home jersey - have a much thicker white stripe on them compared to the pants that James White is wearing in his photo. Stephon Gilmore also posted a picture of him wearing the new away uniform, and he is wearing the same pants as White. 

There was a chance that White and Gilmore weren't wearing the right pants. However, Lukas was shown a concept photo from a source of his that has access to the NFL Style Guide and confirmed that the pants that White and Gilmore wore in their photos are in fact the correct style (the concept photo can be found by clicking here). The team seemingly opted to use the pants from their original color rush uniforms during the photo shoot instead of the newly-designed ones. 

It's a mishap that the team may decide to address, or they may just show the entire uniform for the first time when (if) the team hits the field this summer. 

Here are the photos of the new uniforms that New England shared on their Instagram page in case you missed them:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LOOK: Patriots Unveil New Uniforms

New England is making their color rush uniforms their primary outfit going forward.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Joe Thuney, Patriots Aren't Close to Contract Extension

With days remaining before the 2020 NFL Draft, it looks like starting left guard Joe Thuney could be a viable trade piece on draft day.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Players React to New Uniforms

The players seem to be overall in favor of the Patriots' home and away re-designed uniforms.

Devon Clements

Mock Draft 5.0: Patriots Trade Back in Dream Scenario

New England traded back and still managed to get serious value in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

Chase Winovich's Rookie Stats Should Have You Excited About His Future

Winovich's rookie stats put him in company with one pass-rusher that New Englanders love and still miss seeing in a Patriots uniform. `

Devon Clements

Some of the best picks of the Belichick era

Max McAuliffe

PFF: Underrated Players in 2020 Draft

Max McAuliffe

Patriots Doing 'Due Diligence' on Tua Tagovailoa. Could They Pounce if He Falls?

"You can rest assured, if he gets into the middle of the first round and you’re sitting there at No. 23, wouldn’t you jump up and maybe get him?"

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

SI Mock Draft FTP: Patriots Trade Down Twice, Acquire 4 Draft Picks

In SI's second annual mock draft for the people, New England trades down twice in the first round to acquire multiple draft picks on Day 2.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Aren't Interested in TE Trey Burton...For Now

Burton had the best season of his six-year career in 2018.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe