Did Patriots Use Wrong Pants in New Uniform Unveiling?

On Monday, the New England Patriots revealed their new uniforms, which are a revamped version of their color rush uniforms and will be used as their primary home and away outfits moving forward.

While the new uniforms drew a mixed reaction across social media, with players showing their approval but fans wanting to see the old-school red Pat Patriot uniforms revived, what may have gone unnoticed in the mishap that happened during the unveiling of the new uniforms.

As Paul Lukas of Uni Watch pointed out first, the pants that were shown with the new uniforms on the official website of the Patriots were different than the ones a couple players sported in their Instagram photos. Here's a side-by-side comparison to show you the difference:

Photos from Patriots' official Instagram page and running back James White's Instagram page.

As you can see in the picture from the Patriots website, the pants that are shown with the away jersey - which are the same pants that also go with the home jersey - have a much thicker white stripe on them compared to the pants that James White is wearing in his photo. Stephon Gilmore also posted a picture of him wearing the new away uniform, and he is wearing the same pants as White.

There was a chance that White and Gilmore weren't wearing the right pants. However, Lukas was shown a concept photo from a source of his that has access to the NFL Style Guide and confirmed that the pants that White and Gilmore wore in their photos are in fact the correct style (the concept photo can be found by clicking here). The team seemingly opted to use the pants from their original color rush uniforms during the photo shoot instead of the newly-designed ones.

It's a mishap that the team may decide to address, or they may just show the entire uniform for the first time when (if) the team hits the field this summer.

Here are the photos of the new uniforms that New England shared on their Instagram page in case you missed them: