Report: Patriots Plan to Place OL Yodny Cajuste on IR

The going gets tougher for second-year offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste; the New England Patriots plan to place the West Virginia product on injured reserve, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Cajuste missed the last couple practices due to a knee injury. He will be eligible to return in week 4, which is when the Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots selected Cajuste in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing offseason surgery on his quad. After showing some promise during camp this summer, Cajuste will now be placed on injured reserve for the second time in the same amount of seasons.

Now that New England has an available spot on their 53-man roster, one has to think they will promote either Nick Folk or Justin Rohrwasser from their practice squad. New England currently does not have a kicker on their 53-man roster.

