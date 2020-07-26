Patriots Release CB Lenzy Pipkins

The New England Patriots made a roster move over the weekend. They released cornerback Lenzy Pipkins Saturday evening, per a press release.

Pipkins was signed by the team on Feb. 11. Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent, Pipkins has been with the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and New England. He has played a total of 15 games in his NFL career, 12 of which came in 2017 and three in 2018. He did not play in a single game in 2019.

One of the agreements made between the NFL and NFLPA for the 2020 season is a reduced roster size. This means by Aug. 16 all NFL teams must reduce their roster from 90 to 80 players. However, if a team chooses to bring in 90 players at the start of camp, then they must practice in a split-squad format in order to reduce the amount of people in attendance at practice.

This may be why the Patriots cut ties with Pipkins. Even though there wasn't expected to be a spot for Pipkins -- who is part of a loaded New England secondary -- when the regular season begins, his release may hint at the six-time Super Bowl champions reducing their roster size to 80 before camp begins next week. It would make sense that the Patriots would want to practice as a full team when they enter August, so getting rid of some of the players that are on the roster bubble can help them accomplish that goal.