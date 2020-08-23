SI.com
Patriots Sign TE Paul Quessenberry, DT Xavier Williams, Cut TE Alex Ellis, DT Darius Kilgo

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots added a tight end and defensive tackle while releasing players from the same positions. 

The Patriots signed tight end Paul Quessenberry and defensive tackle Xavier Williams, and released tight end Alex Ellis and Darius Kilgo, according to the team. 

Quessenberry does not have any NFL experience, however, he played four years of collegiate football at the Naval Academy (2011-14) as a defensive end. During that time he recorded 80 tackles, three and a half sacks, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. He spent the last four years as a Naval Officer. 

Williams is a five-year veteran that spent three years with the Arizona Cardinals and the last two with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has played in 44 regular season games, started six games, and recorded 83 tackles, three sacks and three forces fumbles. Last season, Williams registered eight tackles and one forced fumble in five regular season games.

Ellis has been in the league since 2016, and between now and then has been on five different rosters, which includes the Titans, Jaguars, Saints, Chiefs and Eagles. He has played in 11 regular season games in his career and has recorded three receptions for 11 yards. He was signed by the Patriots on Aug. 17. 

Kilgo was drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He has been on six different rosters since entering the league, and spent time on New England’s practice squad in 2016 and 2017. In 29 games played he has recorded one pass defensed. He was signed by New England on Aug. 11. 

