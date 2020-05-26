PatriotMaven
Report: NFL Minicamps Could Happen in Mid-to-Late June

Devon Clements

With states slowly beginning to open back up amid the COVID-19 pandemic the NFL is reportedly eyeing a date in the near future for teams to begin their minicamps. 

According to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, teams could schedule minicamps that include players as early as June 15 or as late as June 27, barring state regulations. 

The sources told Yahoo Sports that if coaches resume their in-house work next week, minicamps including players could be scheduled as early as June 15 or as late as June 27, depending on COVID-19 data and whether a handful of franchises get a “go ahead” signal from state governments to resume full operations. Resuming full operations and getting a minicamp scheduled would represent the league's biggest step to date toward keeping the 2020 NFL season on track for a regularly scheduled fall kickoff.

One of the "handful" of franchises that Robinson referred to would be the New England Patriots, who reside in Massachusetts, a state that was struck hard by the coronavirus over the past couple months. The state began Phase 1 of their reopening plan last week, but a spike in reported cases over the coming weeks could cause state officials to balk at following through on the next phases of their plan in a scheduled manner. If that were to happen, and the Patriots could not hold any minicamps in mid-to-late June then the NFL would not permit other teams to schedule a minicamp. 

If teams are able to hold minicamps during that time frame, then the 2020 season would be able to be held on time, with training camp beginning near the end of July. But if minicamps can't be held by the end of June, then we may be looking at a delayed start to the season. 

