Mike Vrabel Addresses Robert Kraft Not Being Selected to Hall of Fame
SANTA CLARA — Robert Kraft is the second pillar of the Patriots' 21st-century dynasty in as many weeks to be snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
After reports of Bill Belichick not being elected into Canton trickled out last Tuesday—despite the 73-year-old leading New England to six Super Bowl titles over his two-plus decade run in Foxborough, ESPN has now reported that Kraft, too, will not be enshrined this year, instead being passed over for yet another year.
Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, who led the franchise to its NFL-record 12th Super Bowl appearance in 2025, spoke about Kraft's snub on Tuesday.
“I would just say that that’s unfortunate," Vrabel explained from the Santa Clara Marriott. “I would say that in my experiences with Robert, [he’s] more than deserving and he'll be in the Hall of Fame. Not in charge of deciding when that happens, so I appreciate the relationship I've had with him and the success as a player and now as a coach.”
“He’s done everything that we’ve needed,” he continued. “[And] has provided the support that we’ve needed as a staff and as a team. I’m glad that he’s back here and continuing to help us do things that will help the team win and ultimately be recognized.”
Kraft purchased the Patriots in January of 1994 and has since seen the team win six Super Bowl championships, played a key role in the league’s massive television and streaming deals, and also helped guide the NFL and the players’ union to an agreement during the 2011 lockout.
The Patriots, now somewhat clouded by the above two Hall of Fame snubs, will face off against the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX from Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.
