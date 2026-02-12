Mike Vrabel Had Heartfelt Greeting for Every Patriots Player After Super Bowl Loss

The Patriots’ resurgent season came to a brutal end as the Seahawks demolished New England in a dominant 29-13 Super Bowl victory.

Head coach Mike Vrabel’s first season as the head coach of the Patriots was a marked success, with the team transforming from a 4-13 squad to the AFC East champion and advancing to the Super Bowl. In Vrabel, the Patriots got a coach who made them a more physical, sound team. He also endeared himself to the team and built up the culture in part because of the genuine relationships he established with his players. One way he did this was by greeting each of his players after games during the season.

After the Patriots endured that crushing Super Bowl defeat, Vrabel continued his tradition of greeting his team on its way to the locker room, offering encouragement as the players grappled with one of the lowest points of their careers.

“Come on. We gotta be pissed together. 307 days. That’s all it was. We got a lot more days ahead of us,” Vrabel could be seen saying as players walked in after the game.

Vrabel was captured specifically telling tackle Morgan Moses, “Look at me. Appreciate you. So glad you’re here. This sucks, but we gotta be pissed together.”

Even after the loss, Mike Vrabel waited outside the locker room for every one of his players, like he always does. ❤️@insidetheNFL Super Bowl LX Mic'd Up on X pic.twitter.com/jSyxm0vZb3 — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2026

This Super Bowl loss was obviously not the outcome the Patriots wanted. Not only did they fall short of the title, but the Seahawks out-coached and out-played the Patriots all night.

This loss will undoubtedly test the strength of this new Patriots regime as they look to rebound and return to the Super Bowl. While there is a long road ahead, Vrabel is starting this process in the right way by continuing a tradition that helped them reach this point and providing support in one of the toughest moments for this young but promising team.

