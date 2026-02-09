What Patriots Need to Do This Offseason to Return to Super Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO — What began as a storybook season for the Patriots ended in disappointment Sunday afternoon, with a 29–13 loss to the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX that left them one win shy of becoming. champion.

New England, which finished a measly 4–13 in 2024, fired coach Jerod Mayo before making the hire of a lifetime, bringing back former linebacker Mike Vrabel to lead the franchise. The 50-year-old immediately instilled the team’s “Four H’s” and laid out a three-pronged vision that the Patriots ultimately achieved. Now, Vrabel & Co. head back to the drawing board to reset and ultimately see if they can't make it back to the big game next season.

Here’s a look at what should top New England’s offseason to-do list as they aim to get back to the Super Bowl in 2026–27.

Brace for a tougher schedule

Drake Maye and the Patriots had the league's easiest schedule in 2025. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

It’s no secret that the Patriots benefited from the league’s easiest strength of schedule in 2025. After falling to 1–2 on the year, they were able to rattle off wins in 16 of their next 19 thanks—in part—to playing inferior opponents, thanks to their last-place slate.

In 2026, however, things will change.

Breer: Patriots’ Path Will Get Tougher in 2026

After winning the AFC East for the first time in six years, New England will play a first-place schedule next season that includes matchups against the Broncos, Packers and Jaguars. Additionally, they’ll take on the Chiefs, Lions, Bears and have a rematch with the Seahawks in Seattle.

Buckle up.

Develop their young offensive lineman

Will Campbell allowed 14 pressures in Super Bowl LX. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Will Campbell played his worst game as a pro on Super Bowl Sunday, allowing 14(!) pressures according to Next Gen Stats—the most by any player in a game this season—while being a part of an offensive line that saw Drake Maye take 21 sacks this postseason, the most in NFL history.

It’s easy to sound the alarm on Campbell—who’s long been criticized for his arm length—and say that the Patriots should simply kick him inside to guard. But asking a 22-year-old to learn a position he’s never played before could prove counterproductive, especially when New England used the No. 4 pick on him just one season ago.

Both he and fellow rookie Jared Wilson were clearly overmatched by Seattle’s defense front on Sunday, and their continued development will be crucial in keeping Maye upright for years to come.

Add talent for quarterback Drake Maye

Drake Maye completed just 58.3% of his passes in the postseason. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The likes of Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas and Hunter Henry were serviceable in 2025, helping the Patriots offense average 28.8 points per game—the second-most in the NFL—and ultimately reach the Super Bowl.

New England’s weapons struggled to consistently get open throughout the postseason, however, and when paired with a downward-trending offensive line, played into Maye completing just 58.3% of his passes in the playoffs, down from his league-leading 72.0% during the 2025 regular season. On Sunday specifically, there were multiple instances where Maye was sacked because of the Seahawks’ coverage rather than breakdowns along the offensive line.

Whether through free agency, the draft or a trade, the Patriots must prioritize upgrading the pass-catcher position. Paging A.J. Brown? Kyle Pitts? Drake London? Justin Jefferson?! We’ll see what New England can come up with to fully capitalize on its MVP candidate at quarterback entering his third NFL season.

