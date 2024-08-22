Davon Godchaux Says Patriots Are ‘Going to Surprise a Lot of People'
The general consensus surrounding the New England Patriots and what's to come for their season may be low around the NFL, but the feeling seems to be the total opposite when asking around the building in Foxboro.
After a brutal 4-13 finish in 2023, the Patriots enter this season with brutal expectations, some even projecting close to a league-worst finish again for the year ahead. However, this New England roster doesn't look to be backing down that easily-- especially so for the year seven defensive tackle, Davon Godchaux.
During an interview with Jacoby Brissett on his podcast ChauxTalk, Godchaux recently dove into some of his feelings on the Patriots' hopes for the new year, noting that he thinks this team is geared to "surprise a lot of people":
"I know we're going to surprise a lot of people. We're going to surprise all of the people with the work we put in. Of course, we're not even close to reaching our full potential. But the work we put in, and just the trust I can feel we're building as a team... I can't wait man."- Davon Godchaux on the Patriots
The Patriots may have had some sharp turnover across the past few offseason months, specifically on the offensive side and within the coaching staff, but there's still reason for optimism surrounding New England in 2024.
Mainly, it's the defense that emerges as a potentially strong unit for this upcoming season after a down and injury-plagued campaign the year prior. Matthew Judon may be out of the fold and with the Atlanta Falcons, but with an elite safety duo set to re-take the field, as well as an established linebacker core and a rising CB1 in Christian Gonzalez, this group remains in good hands.
For the Patriots to surprise this season, the responsibility likely leans upon this defense to make it happen. While the offense is starting to come around piece by piece, the lack of a stable offensive line and a top-level receiving core will be limiting factors to their ceiling, even if Drake Maye gets some time to start under center.
However, with a defensive unit possessing several returning pieces, as well as a defensive-focused coach leading the charge (even if it might not be Bill Belichick), there's room for the Patriots to find themselves among the top 10 defenses in the league if things break their way. The last time New England was outside of the top half of the NFL in defensive scoring was 2005, and even with the transition to Mayo at the helm, we shouldn't expect to see that changing.
A playoff berth could still be a season or two before coming to fruition, but still don't count out the Patriots in being one of the sneakier teams to watch across this coming NFL season.
