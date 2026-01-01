Patriots' Christian Barmore Returns to Practice

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As a blanket of snow covered the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium on the first morning of the recently-welcomed New Year, the New England Patriots took part in their first practice of 2026 within the climate-controlled walls of the WIN Waste Innovations Field House.

Among the Patriots participating in the New Year’s Day session was defensive tackle Christian Barmore. The 26-year-old defender had missed the previous day’s practice due to an illness. He was spotted taking part in early workouts during the part of the session open to the media.

Just one day earlier, incident reports and court documents revealed that Barmore had been charged with one count of assault and battery on a family/household member. The misdemeanor charge stemmed from an alleged incident in Mansfield, MA on Aug. 8.

As a result, head coach Mike Vrabel advised that Barmore would neither be available for media questioning, nor at practice on Dec. 31. Still, the ‘HC of the NEP’ provided some additional detail on Barmore’s status with the club.

”It’s an ongoing legal matter,” Vrabel advised on the final day of the 2025 calendar year. “These are allegations. We’ve made a statement, We’ve taken the allegations very seriously, and what comes of that — I think we’ll have another discussion. I don’t jump to any sort of conclusions right now and let the process just take its toll.”

Christian Barmore is a Key Cog within the Patriots’ Defense

Nov 17, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) runs to the line during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

A standout defenisve tackle at the University of Alabama, Barmore was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. This season, the 26-year-old has appeared in 16 games while compiling 26 total tackles, nine quarterback hits, three tackles-for-loss and one sack.

He missed the entirety of 2024 training camp and the preseason due to suffering from blood clots in his lungs. He eventually made his return in Week 11. However, just four games into his comeback attempt, he returned to the reserve/non-football injury list due to "recurring symptoms." He finished the season having logged only six tackles and one sack in four games.

The incident regarding Barmore was reported just one day after Pats’ receiver Stefon Diggs was revealed to be facing charges of felony strangulation or suffocation, and misdemeanor assault and battery. Court documents show that these charges stem from an incident that took place on Dec. 2. The veteran wide receiver is currently scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 23, just two days before the AFC Championship game. Diggs participated in both practices as the Pats prepare for their Week 18, regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

While both Diggs; and Barmore’s status for Week 18 remains unclear at this time, the NFL is not expected to impose any punitive measures prior to the game, per NFL Network — who reported the following on Dec. 31.

“There is no change to the status of Diggs or Barmore. Both are eligible to play at this time.”

