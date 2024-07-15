NFL Execs, Coaches Stack Up Patriots' Mike Onwenu Against Top IOLs
The New England Patriots made the wise decision this offseason to bring back long-time offensive lineman Mike Onwenu to a multi-year deal, keeping him in Foxboro for the foreseeable future.
Onwenu has been a staple of New England's offensive line since bursting onto the scene as a sixth-round draft pick back in 2020, and the Patriots wanted to ensure to keep him in the fold amid some adjustments taking place on the unit up-front.
As a result, the two agreed on terms for a three-year, $57 million deal to retain his services until after the 2026 season. The signing gives the Patriots some much-needed security on the right side of their line and effectively retains one of the better interior offensive linemen in the entire NFL, according to a vote from many faces around the league.
ESPN recently conducted a vote with NFL coaches, executives, and scouts to analyze the league's talent pool on the interior offensive lineman, where Onwenu managed to get some consideration himself. He didn't manage to place within the top ten of the rankings but landed a spot within the seven honorable mentions.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN detailed the ranking for Onwenu as an honorable mention, crediting his versatility and physicality as a blocker contributing to his place amongst the league's best.
"Onwenu played mostly right tackle last season, but voters still associate him as more of a combo guard. 'Probably doesn't get the credit because he plays on a bad offense. A physical player with movement ability,' an NFC executive said."- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
At the top of ESPN's IOL rankings, we saw Dallas Cowboys guard Zach Martin take home the number one spot, followed by Atlanta Falcons' Chris Lindstrom and Indianapolis Colts' Quenton Nelson.
The jury is still out on whether Onwenu will play most of his time this next season playing his natural guard position, or if he'll switch over to the outside and play right tackle. New England has an offensive line shuffling through a few new faces found in the draft and free agency, as well as an injury to starting LG Cole Strange, that could make facilitating strong protection a bit tougher than usual.
Regardless, Onwenu will be an extremely reliable option to place in front of whoever's under center for next season, whether that be veteran Jacoby Brissett or third-overall pick Drake Maye securing that spot.
Fans will get a better idea of what to expect at the quarterback position, as well as what this offensive line will hold once training camp gets underway, starting at the end of this month on July 24th.
