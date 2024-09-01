Former Patriots QB Predicted To Be Traded Yet Again
The New England Patriots ended up cutting ties with quarterback Mac Jones during the NFL offseason, trading him to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a tough end to a disappointing tenure between the two parties.
At one point, Jones was looking like the heir apparent to Tom Brady. He showed flashes of being a franchise caliber quarterback, but those flashes never turned into consistency.
During the 2023 NFL season, Jones ended up playing in playing in 11 games for the Patriots. He completed 64.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
Clearly, his numbers were not headed in the right direction. He finished his three-year tenure with New England with 42 games played, completing 66.1 percent of his passes for 8,918 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions. Jones wasn't bad, but it was clear that he wasn't the long-term answere for the franchise.
Following his first preseason with the Jaguars, Jones has received another trade prediction.
Bleacher Report has predicted that Jones will end up being traded again before the trade deadline.
"The 2023 season was a year that proved the value of a great backup quarterback. Several of the league's biggest stars went down for stretches of games. Those who had a good backup survived and won a few games. Those who didn't found out the hard way that a strong backup quarterback can be a game-changer. It's why Mac Jones could become a hot trade commodity if the right team suffers a quarterback injury during the season."
Even though his time with the Patriots did not end up going as planned, there is no denying the talent and potential that Jones possesses.
If he can put everything together, there is no question that he could become a starting quarterback again. For New England, a change of scenery was needed. That is not indicative of Jones not having the talent to play at the NFL level.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Jones. He still has plenty of time to get his career back on track, but no starting job will open for him in Jacksonville unless Trevor Lawrence goes down with an injury.
