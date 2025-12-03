Giants Win Meant Something More to Newest Patriots Starter

Before the New England Patriots took the field for their primetime matchup with the New York Giants, the defensive starters lined up in the inflatable tunnel waiting for their solo introduction.

The first one to hear his name called was defensive tackle Cory Durden, making his first start of the year after the Patriots have suffered multiple injuries at his position (Milton Williams, Khyiris Tonga). The former Giants lineman -- who was with New York this past summer -- ran through the smoke-filled tunnel at Gillette Stadium and turned in his best performance of the year.

Durden had played at least 30 snaps for the Patriots defense in each of the last three games, and Week 13 was no different. Durden recorded two tackles and was around the ball early and often during the Patriots' 10th-straight victory.

"That Game Meant A Lot To Him"

After the game, head coach Mike Vrabel detailed what he saw from his new spot starter.

"Cory Durden's been playing a lot for us, and we brought him over here from the Giants practice squad, or from the Giants," he said. "They let him go. And that game meant a lot to him. They told him he wasn't good enough to play for the Giants, and we thought he was good enough to play for the Patriots. So I'm happy for him. Made some plays and continues to help us but also help himself. And I love that."

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Cory Durden (94) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Durden was originally signed to New England's practice squad after cutdown day, and quickly was promoted to the active roster in September. While his role hasn't been the largest, he continues to chug away and find ways to help the team win.

"I think he's excited about playing," Vrabel said earlier this season. "I think he brings a good size, good physicality, good energy. It seems like he's always excited after every play or the plays he's involved with. So, I think he's one of those players that's, like a lot of guys, taking advantage of the opportunity that's he's gotten and was somewhere else, they made a decision, we were able to bring him in, quickly elevate him and bring him on, and he's done a good job."

With Tonga still dealing with a chest injury suffered against Cincinnati, and Williams sitting on IR for at least the next two games, it's likely that Durden will continue to slot into the starting lineup ahead of the playoffs.

