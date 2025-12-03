Patriots Legendary Duo Named Hall of Fame Finalists

Two of the most well-known names behind the New England Patriots' dynasty era, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft, have both been named finalists for the 2026 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kraft, who has owned the six-time Super Bowl winning Patriots since 1994, was announced as the lone finalist in the Hall's contributor category. Belichick is a finalist in the coaching category during his first year of eligibility, according to the Hall. This should come as no surprise, considering he is an eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach — six of those wins came when served as head coach of the Patriots, with two as the defensive coordinator with the New York Giants.

This marks the first time Kraft, who is 84, is a finalist for the Hall after over 10 (14) years of campaigning. Per ESPN, Belichick is believed to be a favorite for induction in large part due to his 333-178 coaching record which is only second to Don Shula.

Belichick, Kraft Working Relationship Re-Examined

Two nine-member committees, one for coaches, the other for contributors, selected Kraft and Belichick for further consideration by Hall voters next month. The pair will need to win 80% of the total vote.

Three finalists in the senior committee will vie for the Hall of Fame against Belichick and Kraft — quarterback Ken Anderson, running back Roger Craig and defensive end L.C. Greenwood.

The pair up for a sport together for the HOF is made more complicated due to how their professional relationship has played out since Belichick and the Patriots parted ways. Earlier this fall, Belichick wasn't invited by Kraft to attend Bill Parcells' Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Belichick himself then banned Patriots scouts from attending practice facilities at North Carolina in one of his first headline acts as head coach.

Belichick concluded his time with New England after winning 17 division titles and concluded his time in the NFL with 12 Super Bowl appearances.

Kraft hired Belichick as coach in 2000.

Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (left) hugs head coach Bill Belichick(right) after the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kraft was selected over eight other semifinalists in the contributor category, including but not limited to player and league executive Frank "Bucko" Kilroy. The eight other semifinalists in the coaches category this year were Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Chuck Knox, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, George Seifert and Mike Shanahan.

Inductees will be announced before the Super Bowl in February and the 50 Hall members will vote on the finalists Jan. 13.

