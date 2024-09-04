Former Patriots Star Gives Bold Drake Maye Take
The New England Patriots have chosen Jacoby Brissett over Drake Maye as their starting quarterback for the 2024 NFL season, and while some have qualms over the decision, one former Patriots star thinks the team made the right decision.
During a recent episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast on NBC Sports, Devin McCourty explained why Jerod Mayo made a wise move.
"You go into a preseason game and he looks great, plays well, then you go into a third preseason game, he plays well again. And I think everyone's like, oh my goodness, he needs to be out there," McCourty said. "And in a real game setting, there were four illegal formations (against the Washington Commanders). Jacoby got absolutely killed on the first drive of the game. When you look at that, you're now this young quarterback -- he would have to overcome some things that happened in the game without him doing anything wrong, not making any rookie mistakes."
McCourty makes a very salient point.
After all, when New England selected Maye with the third overall pick of the NFL Draft in April, many fans and pundits questioned just how NFL-ready the University of North Carolina product really was.
Plus, after what the Pats just experienced with Mac Jones, one can understand why they would want to treat their new rookie signal-caller with kid gloves.
McCourty went on to add that the Patriots' players cannot dwell too much on the decision under center. They must simply go out and play ball.
"But I think the main thing is as a team, as a defense, overall, you have to believe whatever the decision is that's made, and then continue to go out there and do your job, do whatever your role is on the team," McCourty said.
McCourty played 13 NFL seasons, all in New England. He won three championships with the Pats, so his opinion should certainly be valued.
There is a very good chance Maye will end up supplanting Brissett as the starter at some point this year, but with the Patriots having a rather brutal schedule out of the gate, Mayo may not choose to make a move to Maye until much time has passed, if at all.