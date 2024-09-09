Packers Could Replace Jordan Love With Former Patriots QB
Things could not have gone much worse for the Green Bay Packers in their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did they lose the game, but star quarterback Jordan Love went down with what has now been diagnosed as a sprained MCL.
Due to the injury, Love is expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks and possibly up to six.
At this point in time, the Packers have Malik Willis and Sean Clifford as their quarterback options. Could they look to bring in another quarterback to help replace Love?
Jason Ounpraseuth of NESN has suggested that Green Bay could turn to a former New England Patriots quarterback as a potential option.
He thinks that a trade for current Jacksonville Jaguars signal caller Mac Jones could make sense.
"The Jaguars obviously brought in Jones to be a premium backup for Trevor Lawrence in case he also suffers an injury like Love did. But if Green Bay is desperate enough, Jones could find his way to another team and achieve his goal of starting in the NFL."
It's an option that could make sense, but with Love potentially returning in just three weeks, a trade for Jones might be off the table. Acquiring Jones would no be a cheap move for the Packers.
However, if they're all-in on this season, Jones would be the best option to give them a chance to win a few games while Love is out.
More than likely, Green Bay will enter Week 2 with Willis and Clifford and see how it goes. If they can't get anything going, they could consider a short-term move.
Trading for Jones is likely too rich for what the Packers need, but he certainly belongs on the list as a potential option.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how Green Bay fares. Adding the former Patriots' quarterback could make sense, even if it's not the most likely route they would take.