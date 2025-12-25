Patriots Veteran Honored as Media ‘Good Guy’

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury has been one of the team’s most reliable offensive linemen this season. Additionally, he has exemplified consistency, efficiency and class each time he dons his uniform.

Accordingly, Bradbury was deservingly honored as such while receiving the tenth annual Ron Hobson Good Guy Media Award for 2025. Each season, the Patriots press corps presents the award as an expression of their appreciation for a player who has respectfully fulfilled his media obligations with class and professionalism. His courteous nature and honest insight in his dealing with the media makes him the perfect choice for the honor.

As Bradbury accepted the award, he expressed his gratitude, as well as being a bit humbled by the company with which he will now keep as Hobson award-winners

“Wow, I appreciate it. Thank you guys,” Bradbury said with a big smile. “You guys have been respectful and it’s been great to get to meet all of you, to talk to all of you … I’m honored. That’s pretty cool. I appreciate you guys.”

After spending his first six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Bradbury joined the Patriots by signing a two-year contract worth up to $12 million this offseason. Despite being tasked with the unenviable duty of replacing franchise legend David Andrews at center, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman has turned in a more-than respectable season at the position. Bradbury has started all of New England’s 15 games this season, while aligning on 969 snaps on offense. To date, he has yet to allow a sack, while yielding only four hits and 19 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

With the Patriots currently sporting a 12-3 record — as well as being postseason-bound for the first time since 2021 — Bradbudy has been a part of New England’s pseudo-renaissance this season. As a result, the 30-year-old took a moment to reflect on his brief, yet positive time in Foxborough.

“It’s different. Obviously, being in one spot my whole career, but you guys have been awesome …so, it’s been easy for me,” he said. “It’s been awesome here. Obviously, winning helps, but the locker room, the coaches, you guys, have made it a lot of fun.”

Drake Maye Expresses his Appreciation for Garrett Bradbury

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and center Garrett Bradbury (65) on the field for warms up prior to the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Bradbury’s most valuable contribution has been the security and protection he has provided to Pats’ starting quarterback Drake Maye. In turn, the newly-selected Pro Bowler was eager to share his appreciation for Bradbury’s work ethic and on-field prowess.

“Congrats to Garrett. You all see a little bit of what he’s about in the media, and what an addition he’s been this year for us,” said Maye. “He’s from my hometown. He’s from Charlotte [N.C.], went to my rival college, but what he’s meant to me and just the quarterback-center relationship is huge. It’s huge for the offense, it’s huge for my trust and confidence in the guys up front … He’s been a great addition to the room, and I’m glad you guys see him the same way as we do.”

Still, Bradbury’s most indelible mark on the franchise is the leadership and perseverance he embodies each and every day. He has been a valued teammate, a positive presence in the locker room, and a pleasure with which to work by those who cover the team.

The award is named in honor of former Patriot Ledger sports writer Ron Hobson, who covered the Patriots from 1961 until his retirement in January 2010. Hobson (a.k.a. ‘The Humble One’) played an instrumental role in the team’s relocation from Boston to Foxborough in 1971. He quickly became a reader favorite, picking NFL winners in his weekly column for more than three decades, while challenging Ledger readers to try to outdo him.

Previous winners of the Hobson award:

Matthew Slater — 2016

Devin McCourty — 2017

James White — 2018

Stephon Gilmore — 2019

Cam Newton — 2020

Matthew Judon — 2021

Jakobi Meyers — 2022

David Andrews — 2023

Jonathan Jones — 2024

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!