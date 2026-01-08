Patriots Have Playoff History On Their Side Against Chargers

This won't be the first time the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers will face off in a playoff game. In fact, while the games haven't been frequent, they've been some of the more dramatic games in franchise history -- for better or for worse.

Ahead of the 2025 Wild Card matchup between these teams, here's a little rundown at the four prior playoff meetings the Patriots and Chargers have in their long history.

1963 AFL Championship Game: Chargers 51, Patriots 10

Jan 16, 1965; Houston, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; Boston Patriots quarterback Babe Parilli (15) throws the ball while San Diego Chargers tackle Ernie Ladd (77) applies pressure 1965 AFL All Star Game at Jeppesen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-Imagn Images | Dick Raphael-Imagn Images

Other than a Larry Garron rushing touchdown and a Gino Cappelletti field goal (both in the first half), the first championship game in franchise history was a rout of all rout. The 11-3 Chargers, the favorites that year in the startup American Football League, ballooned out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter. By the end of the game, San Diego was the champions of the AFL.

Seven years after the game, both of these teams would be merged into the NFL, and it wouldn't be another 36 years until they faced off in the playoffs again.

2006 AFC Divisional: Patriots 24, Chargers 21

In one of the most under-appreciated games in franchise history, the Patriots went on the road to do battle against the 14-2 Chargers. They has the MVP in LaDainian Tomlinson and had already planned out a Super Bowl parade route. They were up eight points with six minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Then Marlon McCree happened.

The defensive back picked off Tom Brady for what appeared to be a game-clinching INT on fourth down. Instead of going down, he tried to return it and was stripped by Troy Brown. That lucky play gave New England new life, and a long field goal from Stephen Gostkowski ended up being the winner.

2007 AFC Championship: Patriots 21, Chargers 12

Jan 20, 2007; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker (83) reacts after scoring a touchdown reception against the San Diego Chargers in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

The Patriots were just two wins away from immortality -- a perfect 19-0 record in 2007. To get to Super Bowl XLII, they had to beat the Chargers at home. That Chargers team, however, was as banged up as humanly possible. Quarterback Philip Rivers was playing on a torn ACL, Tomlinson was nursing a sprained MCL and tight end Antonio Gates had a broken toe.

All that led to what four fields goals. Patriots' Tom Brady didn't play well at all, throwing for 209 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Wes Welker, Laurence Maroney and Jabar Gaffney found the end zone in what turned out to be the final win of the Spygate-revenge season.

2018 AFC Divisional: Patriots 41, Chargers 28

Jan 13, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) dives over Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (23) during the second quarter in an AFC Divisional playoff football game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The most recent home playoff win, the Patriots rode Sony Michel's three touchdowns en route to the win. The second-place Chargers were no match for the eventual Super Bowl champions, and it was the final playoff victory at Gillette Stadium from Brady.

It was 35-7 by the time halftime rolled around, and the 41-28 final score wasn't as indicitive of how dominant New England was in that game. Brady threw for 343 yards, and what appeared to be a Patriots team not capable of getting it done in the postseason used this game to catapult themselves to their sixth title.

Kickoff for the 2025 edition of the Patriots/Chargers postseason rivalry will kick off on Sunday Night Football at 8 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

