Know Your Foe: Patriots-Buccaneers Q and A with Zach Goodall

Going behind New England Patriots’ enemy lines with Sports Illustrated-FanNation's All Bucs to preview Sunday's matchup between the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New England Patriots are set to welcome the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Foxboro, Massachusetts. Prodigal sons Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski make their return to New England, as the Pats will take on the Bucs from Gillette Stadium at 8:20pm ET on Sunday, October 3rd.

On the eve of one of the most-anticipated regular season games in modern NFL history, Zach Goodall of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's All Bucs stops by to preview Bucs vs. Pats. As a member of the Buccaneers beat, he offers his insight into the impact Tom Brady has had in Tampa, the Bucs defensive strategy for Sunday, and more.

1. Wherever Tom Brady goes, success is soon to follow. In his first season in Tampa, he helped to lead the Bucs to a Super Bowl Championship. How has he helped to change the culture in Tampa Bay?

Zach Goodall: You can tell that, since Tom Brady arrived in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers have adopted a selfless attitude and individuals devote themselves to what's best for the team. I admittedly didn't cover the team until Brady came around so I can't speak too much to the culture beforehand, but that's undoubtedly the mindset now with the greatest quarterback of all time - who operates the same way - in the building.

2. Tom Brady is not the only ex-Pat in Tampa Bay. Rob Gronkowski looks to be rejuvenated and playing at a high-level. But Rob is playing alongside some amazingly talented offensive weapons in Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and the like. What is your assessment of the ceiling for this offense with all players healthy and playing well?

ZG: When the pass-catching unit is at full health, it can be and probably is the best in the NFL. It has a little bit of everything to it: Obviously, Brady is a field general, but he has impressively kept his deep ball alive as he's aged. Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans are big-bodied pass-catchers who will win in the red zone more often than not. Chris Godwin is an elite possession receiver who can operate inside and out. Antonio Brown remains an elite route runner and home run threat. The depth at receiver and tight end is, in some cases, starting caliber. Heck, even running back Giovani Bernard is a threat in the passing game, seen by his nine receptions for 51 yards and a score last week.

3. While much attention will be placed on offense this week, Tampa’s defense is as solid as they come, in all three phases. How will defensive coordinator Todd Bowles attempt to keep the Patriots offense in check on Sunday.

ZG: Tampa Bay's defense has actually disappointed me quite a bit this year. Run defense is as strong as ever (following back-to-back years as the NFL's top unit), but the Bucs have yet to prove they can turn pass rush pressure into sacks, and the secondary has struggled immensely in correlation. The Bucs rank last in the league in passing yards per game allowed, and injuries certainly haven't helped with Sean Murphy-Bunting on injured reserve, Jordan Whitehead missing Week 1, and Jamel Dean set to miss this game after hurting his knee.

To keep the Pats in check, the Bucs will need to rattle Mac Jones. Jones hasn't been awful while under pressure, but the Bucs can't solely count on inexperience being his downfall against an intense pass rush. Tampa Bay's rushers will need to finish their jobs and get Jones' jersey dirty, or else, the Bucs will risk allowing a big showing from Jones against a vastly underperforming secondary. That may be easier said than done though: The Bucs have pressured the quarterback 58 times through three games, but have only three sacks to show for it.

4. As someone who covered Tom Brady in New England, I can tell you that he does not have many weaknesses to exploit. However, the ‘blueprint’ on Brady is to make him uncomfortable in the pocket by bringing pressure, primarily from the left side. Bill Belichick will undoubtedly attempt to do that on Sunday. How will the Bucs counter?

ZG: Fortunately for Tampa Bay, its offensive line is pretty darn good in pass protection. If it's coming from the left side, New England's edge rushers will have to get through a solid left tackle in Donovan Smith who has given up just one sack so far this year. Good luck coming from the right though: Tristan Wirfs has allowed just one sack across his first 23 games since entering the league last year.

5. What is your prediction for Sunday’s game?

ZG: I've got the Buccaneers winning and the SI Sportsbook's 7-point line feels about right, as I'm predicting a 27-20 final score. However, Mac Jones has an opportunity to impress against a lackluster Bucs secondary, and if he can do that while the Patriots host Tom Brady for the first time ever, the national perception of New England's rookie quarterback will skyrocket in the right direction.

Follow Zach on Twitter @zach_goodall and you may read his great work on the Bucs beat at All Bucs, of Sports Illustrated-Fan Nation.