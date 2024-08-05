Patriots' Matthew Judon Breaks Silence on 'Animated' Camp Conversation
Last week, the New England Patriots made some headlines across the NFL when cameras caught wind of a notable conversation between Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon and first-year head coach Jerod Mayo amid the looming contract dilemma faced during the team's training camp.
The short spat ultimately resulted in Judon leaving last Monday's camp, not appearing at practice the following day, and keeping a lower profile ever since, leaving fans questioning what's to come with the Patriots' star defender. The 31-year-old edge rusher is entering the final year of his contract in New England and has been vocal about his desire for a new and fair deal, yet has not seen the right numbers come his way during negotiations.
While we've largely been in the dark when it concerns what happened at last week's practice, Judon spoke to the media during Monday's camp session, revealing some of his side of what went down in his "animated" talk with Coach Mayo:
"We had a conversation. I didn't want to be a distraction to the team, so I went inside. I wasn't participating in those drills that day, so I went inside. Then, I got a message, so I came back and talked to our GM [Eliot Wolf], then I went back inside. Sorry, I'm animated. I talk with my hands. I'm going to start talking like this, and not be so animated."- Matthew Judon
Judon sits on an expiring $6.5 million contract for the 2024 NFL season, sitting far below his market value for the impact he provides to this Patriots' defense. When healthy, Judon is an elite force and top playmaker in this team's front seven, and it's clear he wants to get paid like it.
The Patriots pass rusher was then asked in his Monday presser if he considered his conversation with the Patriots' higher-ups to be "productive," explaining he felt it was, as with any talk he and New England's front office have had up to this point:
"I feel like that's every conversation, right? Regardless of the emotions involved, you try to get to an understanding. I think just because we don't agree, it doesn't mean we don't see each other's side... I gotta go out there and play. I gotta play the game. I've got to do what I've got to do, what I'm contracted and obligated to do so I don't lose no money."- Matthew Judon, cont.
While we sit just over a month away from the beginning of the Patriots' regular season without a deal in place, the fact that Judon is back in pads and participating in New England's recent camp sessions is a positive sign that things are moving in the right direction.
Still, if this front office wants to ensure to retain the services of their Pro Bowl edge for the foreseeable future, a fresh contract needs to be hammered out sooner rather than later.
The Patriots have more than enough cap space for this season and next to facilitate a new deal for Judon, as they lead the league in available money currently, as well as in the projections for 2025's cap-- even when including their numerous extensions in place from this offseason. A top-edge rusher in the modern NFL isn't cheap, but with cash to burn, why not spend it on your best defensive player?
As we draw closer to week one, expect talks to ramp up between the Patriots and Judon, with a deal hopeful to be in place by the start of the season.
