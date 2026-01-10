Patriots Veteran CB Will Not Play vs. Chargers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be without the services of a veteran member of their defensive backfield during their wild card round clash with the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium.

Despite being eligible for removal from injured reserve, Pats’ cornerback Alex Austin has been downgraded to “out” for the team’s first postseason game since January 2022. The 24-year-old was originally placed on IR on Nov. 25. Prior to his injury, he had started two games, while logging13 total tackles and one pass breakup.

Austin — who is still eligible to return for the divisional round, should the Patriots advance past the Chargers this weekend — had previously been spotted at practice working out with a black cast on his left wrist/hand. A Patriots On SI source confirmed earlier this week that Austin “underwent a minor surgical procedure after tests revealed an injury sustained playing on special teams in the Nov. 23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals … and, that a return this postseason is not out of the question." Unfortunately for New England, Austin’s return will not occur this week against the Bolts.

Alex Austin Has Been a Steady Presence in the Patriots’ Secondary

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Alex Austin (28) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Austin was the No. 252 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, among the last players selected. He was then released in the final round of roster cuts and spent the subsequent two months with the Houston Texans, alternating between the active roster and the practice squad. Despite suiting up for three regular-season games with the Texans, he did not register any statistics.

The Long Beach, California native signed with the Patriots in early November, amid a rash of injuries at the position — most notably a season-ending torn labrum by then first-round draft pick (No. 17 overall) Christian Gonzalez. Austin made some positive contributions to New England’s secondary, displaying solid movement and a natural ability to stay with his target. He finished the season having played five games for the Pats (making one start) and logging nine total tackles, two pass-breakups and one interception.

Austin, in his second season with the Pats, emerged as a reliable depth option behind Gonzalez and now-former Patriot Jonathan Jones. The Oregon State product compiled nine total tackles [one, for loss,] and five pass-breakups in nine games, three of which he started.

With Austin officially remaining on the sidelines, the Patriots will head into their playoff showdown against Los Angeles with Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, Marcus Jones, Charles Woods and rookie Kobe Minor on the depth chart at quarterback.

