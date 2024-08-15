New Matthew Judon Contract Not 'Imminent' After Patriots-Falcons Trade
The New England Patriots made their bold and long-awaited decision on the Matthew Judon situation, ultimately deciding to part ways with their star pass rusher seeking a new contract, sending him to the Atlanta Falcons for the return of a third-round pick in 2025.
After continuous contract talks took place between New England and Judon's camp across the offseason, accompanied by a bit of off-the-field drama, that aspired long-term deal never came to form. Instead, the Patriots opted to cash in on their two-time Pro Bowler, and give him the opportunity to find that money he deserved elsewhere.
However, even despite the move, Judon may have a bit longer than expected to hammer out a fresh extension with his new home. According to NFL insider Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the new Falcons edge rusher does not have a new contract in place ahead of the new year, and could be set to play on his $6.5 million for this upcoming season:
"New Falcons pass rusher Matt Judon will come to Atlanta without a new contract in hand, sources say, and there's not an expectation one is imminent. He's set to play for the Falcons on his current deal that's paying $6.5 million."- Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports
If Judon were to play on his original $6.5 million that he was signed to in New England, it would come as a bit of a surprise considering where the 32-year-old stood for a coveted deal with the Patriots. Instead, the Falcons could elect for their trade acquisition to play out his expiring deal into the 2025 offseason, then work out something long-term next summer.
Judon is coming into his first situation in Atlanta ready to have a bounce-back campaign in 2023 with the Patriots-- one that was limited just to four games due to injury. In his last full-season sample size, Judon posted 15.5 sacks, 60 combined tackles, and 14 TFLs en route to a top-ten finish in DPOY voting. The hope is that he can reclaim that impact for his ninth season pro.
Contract talks could ramp up between Judon and the Falcons in the coming days, but don't be shocked to see new numbers on his deal until he's set to hit the free agency market after the season.
