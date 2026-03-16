Patriots Safety Hits $1.1 Million Performance Bonus

Craig Woodson of the New England Patriots is set to receive a $1,149,910 performance based pay distribution for his performance during the 2025 season.

Per Brian McCarthy of NFL Communications, NFL players will receive more than $542 million in Performance-Based Pay for their performance during the 2025 season. The Performance-Based Pay program is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players based upon their playing time and salary levels. McCarthy posted the full spreadsheet containing the top 25 players receiving these bonuses — with Woodson of New England coming in at No. 10.

NFL players will receive more than $542 million in Performance-Based Pay for their performance during the 2025 season. The Performance-Based Pay program is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players based upon their playing time and salary levels. Top 25 here pic.twitter.com/1YkTTPD9RZ — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 16, 2026

"Performance-Based Pay is computed by using a player index (“Index”). To calculate the Index, a player’s “PBP Playtime” (defined as the player’s regular season total plays played on offense, defense and special teams, divided by the number of plays in which the player with the most total combined plays participated on that team) is divided by his “PBP Compensation” (defined as each player’s regular season full salary, including his prorated portion of signing bonus, and earned incentives). Each player’s Index is then compared to those of all other players on his team to determine the amount of his Performance-Based Pay," the NFL's official release reads.

Nahshon Wright of the Chicago Bears came in at No. 1, with a $1,441,397 distribution; Green Bay Packers' Evan Williams had a bonus of $1,003,098 for No. 25.

Woodson finished 2025 for the Patriots with 79 total tackles (42 solo) and two fumble recoveries en route to the Super Bowl LX loss. He was originally drafted by New England in the fourth round (at No. 106 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Craig Woodson Hits Top 10 in NFL Player Bonuses for 2025

Woodson's bonus should come as no surprise to Pats fans.

At only 25, he already serves as a starting safety and also plays a key role on special teams.

Feb 3, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson speaks to the media during Super Bowl LX press conference at Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Woodson also became the first Patriots rookie to have one fumble recovery and one interception in a postseason game in the Divisional Round against the Houston Texans.

His senior season for the California Golden Bears saw Woodson start in all 13 games and registered 70 total tackles (45 solo). In addition, he had one interception, one fumble recovery and was credited with seven pass breakups and one quarterback hurry. The safety was also named to Third Team All-ACC.

In high school, Woodson was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also earned Unanimous All-District recognition as a 2018 senior and combined for 166 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 13 passes deflected, two forced fumbles and two blocked field goals while also scoring four touchdowns over his final two varsity seasons for a pair of squads that reached the postseason to play in the Conference 6A D1 state championship.

The league has stated this is the first time in history that all of the top 25 earners will each receive bonuses that are over $1 million.

"For the first time in program history, the top 25 earners will each exceed $1 million in Performance Based Pay," the NFL's official release also reads. "Players have been paid nearly $3.3 billion cumulatively since the inception of the Performance-Based Pay program, which was implemented during the 2002 season as part of the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL Players Association, and has been carried forward in three subsequent collective bargaining agreements."

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