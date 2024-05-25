Matthew Judon Drops Telling Message to Socials Amid Contract Rumors
It looks like there may be some action going on behind the scenes for the New England Patriots and Matthew Judon behind the scenes.
After it was recently reported that the Patriots could approach contract talks with Judon ahead of next season, chatter has revolved around what the next steps could be in the negotiation process, and what timeline fans can expect for their star edge rusher to put pen to paper.
Now, Judon himself is starting to fan the fire to those rumors, as he took to his Twitter/X account on Saturday to reveal an interesting GIF. A clip from a notorious scene in the movie The Wolf of Wall Street, where Leonardo DiCaprio came to state four simple yet iconic words:
"I'm not f---ing leaving."
While the tweet itself doesn't quite give much situational context, it's begun to draw a bit of traction around Patriots fandom connecting the dots to a potential Judon re-signing.
Reports earlier this week detailed that one of the final priorities for the Patriots' to check off this summer would be a re-up with their star pass rusher, and Judon seems to be on the same page. The 31-year-old is set to earn a salary worth $6.5 million in 2024-- a number that could use a bit of a jump considering the production he's put forth in a New England uniform.
During three seasons with the Patriots, Judon has posted 133 combined tackles, 32.0 total sacks, and two forced fumbles. He's been a consistently strong leader on the defensive end for this squad while also coinciding as one the top playmakers in a powerful front seven unit.
Although he did suffer from an early bicep injury, which took him out for the majority of his 2023 campaign, all signs point to Judon being fully healthy and ready to tackle on a fresh season of ball. So long as contract talks can keep moving in the right direction between the two, we shouldn't expect to see the 4x Pro Bowler head anywhere else anytime soon.
Follow Patriots Country on X for more New England Patriots coverage!