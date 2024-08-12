Report: 'Multiple Teams' Have Inquired Patriots on Matthew Judon Trade
While most of the talk has been quiet on the situation between the New England Patriots and Matthew Judon across the past couple of weeks, there still seems to be some undercover action going on behind the scenes in the persistent contract dilemma.
As contract talks have stalled with the Patriots and Judon going into the final year of his four-year deal, other teams around the NFL have begun to notice what's going down in Foxboro. So much so, that several GMs in the league have dropped their name in the hat for a potential trade to help bring his services to their respective teams.
According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, "multiple teams" have called the Patriots about the availability of Judon in a trade before the start of next season:
"Multiple teams have inquired about trading for pass rusher Matthew Judon amid his contract stalemate with the #Patriots, per sources. Judon is due $6.5M in the final year of his deal. New England made a contract offer to Judon this summer, which Judon did not accept."- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
As Judon has been vocal about his desire for a new deal, it's not a surprise to see other teams take notice and send in their pitches for a shot at bringing him in. While his last campaign with the Patriots was cut short, his presence on the defensive side of the ball is undeniable when he's on the field.
During Judon's last healthy campaign in 2022, the star pass rusher posted 15.5 sacks, 60 combined tackles, and 14 TFLs en route to a Pro Bowl appearance and landing in the top ten in Defensive Player of the Year voting. As a focal point of this defensive line, the Patriots need to do what they can to retain his services and prevent the possibility of a trade.
Both the Patriots and Judon have remained adamant in their stance to get something done throughout this offseason, yet the numbers haven't quite been up to standard for either side. However, considering New England has a large cap number available left this offseason and next (even after the dead cap generated by the JuJu Smith-Schuster cut), there's ample room for new terms to get hammered out.
Keep an eye on Judon's status as we inch closer to the start of the regular season, with hopes of a long-term agreement coming to form in the coming weeks.
