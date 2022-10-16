New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns: 3 To Watch

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots hope to bring their own brand of rock and roll to the city that ‘rocks’ in Week 6.

The Pats are looking to even their record at 3-3 as they prepare to face off against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Pats and Browns will be playing against each other for the second straight season. In 2021, the Patriots hosted Cleveland and prevailed, 45-7, on Nov. 14. New England will be playing at Cleveland for the first time since a 33-13 win on Oct. 9 2016. The Patriots are 5-7 all-time in the regular season at Cleveland, having gone 2-5 at Cleveland Stadium and 3-2 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Tyquan Thornton

With receiver Nelson Agholor set to sit out with a hamstring injury, Thornton is primed to see an increase in targets in the ‘X’ receiver role. In his pro debut against the Detroit Lions in Week 5, the Baylor product logged two catches for seven yards. When at his best, the Pats rookie wideout provides electric speed [having run a blazing 4.28 in the 40-yard-dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine], with an ability to run past any defender in his path. In conjunction with his speed, Thornton uses long strides to glide past defenders to create separation. As a result, he will provide the Patriots with immediate value as a deep threat, and the type of receiver for which defenses will always have to account.

As he continues to work his way back from surgery to repair a fractured clavicle, Thornton’s activity against the Browns will likely be monitored. However, it should be noted that he worked closely with fellow rookie Bailey Zappe during training camp, as well as the preseason. Zappe will reportedly be given the start under center, with incumbent starter Mac Jones unlikely to play. Therefore, it would not be surprising for New England’s offensive brain trust to utilize this connection against Cleveland’s struggling secondary.

Matthew Judon

As the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week, Judon will have many eyes on him as he takes the field in Cleveland. Not only is he tied for the league lead with six sacks, the 30-year-old has also become the first Patriots player to start the season with a sack in each of the first five weeks of the season. His current total is second only to his own team record of 6.5, which he compiled in the first five games of the 2021 season.

Judon was instrumental in helping the Pats' preventive unit hold the Lions scoreless, in a dominant 29-0 victory at Gillette Stadium. He recorded three tackles, two sacks, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble. His first sack came on a 9-yard push-back of Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the second quarter. The 30-year-old then forced a fumble on a 13-yard sack later in the second quarter that was returned for a 59-yard touchdown by safety Kyle Dugger. This week, Judon will play a key role in keeping pressure on Browns’ quarterback Jacoby Brissett, as the remainder of the defensive front looks to contain Cleveland’s powerful running back tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Nick Folk

While much of the media attention is understandably focused on ‘Zappe Fever,’ Folk continues to quietly go about his business. To date, the 37-yard old has connected on 9 of 10 field goals (his only miss coming from beyond 50-yds in Week 2) and is a perfect 10 for 10 on point-after attempts.

Last week, Folk tied his career-high by making five kicks from 37, 32, 44, 37 and 29 yards In doing so, he also extended his NFL record to 63 straight field goals made under 50 yards. His last miss from inside the 50-yard line was a 45-yard field goal attempt in the 2020 season-opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13. The Pats kicker’s 17 points scored are second to the 18 he scored vs. Tennessee on Nov. 28, 2021.

With Zappe continuing to effectively manage a conservative game plan in the red zone, Folk may see a baker’s handful of opportunities to add three points to the scoreboard on Sunday in Cleveland.

Bonus — Milestone Watch: Bill Belichick

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick won his 323rd overall game as a head coach last week against Detroit. He needs one more win to tie George Halas for second place all-time among all NFL coaches, behind the 347 victories by Don Shula.

