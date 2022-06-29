DJ Van Noy? Ex-Patriots LB Hosts Wacky Twitter Debate

FOXBORO — Everyone loves a good debate. Whether it is about sports, music or anything at all, people love to argue with each other and defend their beliefs.

That is exactly what Kyle Van Noy did Tuesday night.

The former New England Patriots linebacker, who spent five seasons in Foxboro, took to Twitter to ask some interactive debate-style questions to his followers.

Van Noy quickly got some backlash for his first tweet, which said that he was not a dog person.

The tweet, which quickly garnered more than 80 responses, stated, “Anyone else out in the world not a dog person like myself??”

While Van Noy admitted his wife, Marissa, does own a dog, he is apparently not a fan.

The now-Los Angeles Charger then asked if people preferred waffles to pancakes, which was deleted after Van Noy expressed his admiration for French toast.

His third tweet was more of an opened-ended question. He asked his following what hobby they wished did more of in their free time.

Although football takes up almost all of his time during the year, Van Noy wishes he had more time to become a DJ.

“One day I’ll do a wedding gig for someone! That would be a vibe,” Van Noy tweeted.

It is always nice to see professional athletes interact with their fans on social media and Van Noy was certainly one of the most active during his time in New England.

Van Noy was released by the Patriots in March and has since signed with the Chargers, who also signed former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson this past off-season.

Van Noy might have his next career plan lined up after his playing days are over. However, one thing is for certain. When Van Noy is the disc jockey for your wedding, dogs shouldn't be on the guest list.