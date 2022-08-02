Patriots OL Isaiah Wynn: ‘Wherever They Need Me’

FOXBORO — There is an old adage which states: “the grass is always greener on the other side.”

For New England Patriots offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, the other side appears to be where he will be doing his job in 2022.

Through the team’s five training camp practices, Wynn has aligned at right tackle; a notable switch from the left tackle position he has played for New England for the past three seasons.

Despite entering the upcoming season on the final year of his rookie contract, Wynn surprised fans and media alike with his absence from OTAs and minicamp. Ironically, his nonattendance provided the Pats with the chance to explore alternative options, including playing offensive lineman Trent Brown at left tackle and Wynn on the right.

Though he may be playing out of position, Wynn seems resigned to the positional switch. When speaking with reporters following Monday’s practice, the former Georgia Bulldog revealed that he was not surprised by the shifting of alignment, as he had discussed the right tackle position with the Patriots coaching staff — despite not having played right tackle during his pro career. Still, he appears willing to do what is best for the team.

“I’ll play wherever they need me to be,” Wynn originally told reporters with a grin.

However, when the inevitable follow-up questions pressed him on whether he was provided a reason for the change by the Patriots coaching staff, Wynn tersely responded:

“I’m wherever they need me to be.”

When healthy, Wynn is one of the more fundamentally sound left tackles in the NFL.

Despite the occasional breakdown in protection, Wynn performed reasonably well in 2021, making 15 starts during the regular season. He finished fifth on the team’s offensive unit, having taken 915 (82.8 percent) of their snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, Wynn allowed six sacks and five quarterback hits, earning an overall grade of 74.9. He was also flagged for penalties nine times throughout the season.

At his best, Wynn has the necessary quickness and strength to win battles when going one-on-one against edge rushers, or creating openings for the running game. Though a bit undersized for the position (listed at 6-3), his technique still makes him among the team’s best options at left tackle. Still, the Patriots feel that moving Wynn to the right side is in the best interest of the football team.

In addition to Wynn (right tackle) and Brown (left tackle) the Patriots top unit at offensive line features rookie Cole Strange at left guard, David Andrews at center and Michael Onwenu at right guard.