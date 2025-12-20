Patriots vs. Ravens Predictions Suggest Exciting Game

The New England Patriots are gearing up for a Week 16 showdown on Sunday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.

Some members of the New England Patriots On SI staff gave their predictions for the game.

Ethan Hurwitz

Despite the Ravens being favored in this game, the Patriots have been too good for too long of the year to drop their second in a row. Shaky performances by Lamar Jackson and Baltimore’s defense have pushed them against the brink of missing the postseason, and the Patriots have a shot to do two things: clinch a berth for the first time since 2021, and issue a knockoff blow to the Ravens.

Drake Maye should be able to bounce back after a fairly sloppy loss against the Bills, and the defense—who hasn't forced many turnovers as of late—should be able to pounce on a Ravens offense still not clicking in December.

Prediction: Patriots 28, Ravens 21

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye reacts after a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Jennifer Streeter

Last week's 35-31 loss against the Buffalo Bills was disappointing for New England Patriots fans. Coming up, it's really important for head coach Mike Vrabel to turn the page and build on the current 11-3 overall record. When it comes to taking on the Baltimore Ravens, eliminating potential turnovers will be key for the Pats.

I definitely think this will be a close scoring and competitive matchup, but given the Patriots' desire to prove they've returned to the dynasty era and having some extra motivation after last week's loss, I really think quarterback Drake Maye and the defense as a whole will make huge efforts to step up, even on the road this week.

Prediction: Patriots 27, Ravens 24

Jeremy Brener

The Patriots are coming into this game with the chip on their shoulder after losing last week despite having a 21-point lead against the Buffalo Bills. With the playoff spot on the line, on top of that, the Patriots should be coming into the game scorned and ready for revenge.

The Ravens won't be an easy opponent with Lamar Jackson under center. But they have not been able to recapture the magic they had in previous years this season. The Patriots win in a shootout. And they will have to earn it.

Prediction: Patriots 37, Ravens 30

Mike D'Abate

With a victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, the Patriots will not only earn their 12th win of the season, but they will earn a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Still, getting the win on the road in primetime will not be easy. Baltimore boasts an elite running game, led by All-Pro back Derrick Henry, as well as one of the league’s best quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson.

Despite fixing through a rash of injuries, Baltimore’s defense is playing at a much higher level over the past few weeks — including their 27-0 shutout of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15. New England must play four, consistent quarters of football to be successful this week. If the Patriots are once again plagued by one of their patented slow starts, Baltimore’s offense will make them pay in a hurry.

Therefore, the Pats must play sound fundamental football on both offense and defense, while tightening up their tackling on special teams — primarily on returns. Most importantly, the Patriots defense must stop the run and force Jackson to win from the pocket. Should New England falter in any aspect of this, they will find themselves heading back to Foxborough with consecutive losses for the first time this season.

Ultimately, it will be the team which best avoids costly mistakes, penalties and turnovers. The Ravens have a great deal of talented players in all three phases of the game. However, New England should return to a form which allows them to earn the victory this weekend.

Prediction: Patriots 24, Ravens 20

