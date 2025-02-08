Patriots Add Star Playmaker in Interesting Trade Idea
Many expect the New England Patriots to be very aggressive during the upcoming NFL offseason. After a brutal 2024 season, Robert Kraft will be expecting his team to take a step forward in 2025.
In order to take that step, the Patriots will be needing to make some upgrades in multiple different areas.
Obviously, one of the biggest needs this offseason will be bringing in more talent around young franchise quarterback Drake Maye. He flashes huge potential as a rookie and has plenty of room to continue growing and developing his game.
To support him New England truly needs to bring in a proven No. 1 wide receiver.
Tee Higgins has been the most popular name connected to the Patriots. However, Seattle Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf has also been suggested as a trade fit on mulitple occasions.
Almar Reyes of 12th Man Rising has suggested a major trade between New England and the Seahawks that would land Metcalf with the Patriots.
New England Patriots Receive: DK Metcalf
Seattle Seahawks Receive: 2025 Second Round Pick (No. 38 overall), OT Vederian Lowe
Being able to land a talent like Metcalf for a second round pick and a solid but not great offensive tackle would be a big win for New England. They could then focus on adding more offensive line talent in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Last season with Seattle, Metcalf ended up playing in 15 games. He racked up 66 receptions for 992 yards and five scores. Back in 2023, he caught 66 passes for 1,114 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games.
At 27 years old, Metcalf would be a long-term piece to build around alongside Maye. He is one of the more prolific playmaking wide receivers in the NFL and is exactly what the Patriots are missing.
Granted, there is no guarantee that the Seahawks will make him available on the trade market. He also may have no interest in being traded to New England.
That being said, if he's made available, the Patriots should give it a shot. The above trade is one that could make sense for both teams involved.