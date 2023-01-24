Two Patriots Earn All-AFC Honors

New England's Marcus Jones and Matthew Judon were selected by Pro Football Writers Association for their outstanding contributions during the 2022 season.

FOXBORO — Despite a disappointing finish to their 2022 season, the New England Patriots continue to earn a respectable share of individual accolades.

The Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) revealed its annual All-NFL, All-AFC and ALL-NFC teams on Monday. Patriots rookie defensive back Marcus Jones was named as an both an All-NFL and All-AFC punt returner.

Linebacker Matthew Judon was also selected to the All-AFC Team for the second-straight season.

Jones, New England’s third-round draft selection (85 overall), has become a contributor in all three of the game’s phases. This season, he became the first NFL player since Deion Sanders to score a touchdown on defense, offense and special teams. However, Jones’ most significant contributions came in resurrecting what had been a dismal return game in 2021. The rookie is a phenomenal athlete, with significant breakaway speed, as evidenced by his game-winning 84-yard punt return against the New York Jets in Week 11. Jones compiled 1,007 total return yards in 15 games played. The ex-Houston Cougar led the NFL in total punt return yards, as well as with a 12.5-yard punt return average. He also ranked seventh in the NFL with a 23.9-yard kickoff return average, while finishing fifth in total kick return yards.

Jones was also voted to the Associated Press All-Pro first team as a punt returner, the only Patriots player to make first-or second-team All-Pro.

Judon was once again the Patriots standout defender in 2022. The 30-year-old led a defense that produced a league-high seven touchdowns and 30 sacks, second to only the Dallas Cowboys. In the process, he set a career high with 15.5, after registering his previous career-best 12.5 in 2021. Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions. The Grand Valley State product recorded three tackles (one for loss) two sacks and a forced fumble. Judon was also the lone Patriot selected to the Pro Bowl, his fourth-straight appearance, and his second-straight as a Patriot.

In total, 14 clubs (including the Patriots) were represented among the 27 players honored by the PFWA. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers each placed a league-high four players on the All-NFL team.

The PFWA has selected an All-NFL team since 1966, and All-AFC and All-NFC teams since 1992. The 2022 All-Rookie roster, along with Rookie of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year, will be unveiled at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday, Jan 24.

