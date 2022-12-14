Patriots-Cardinals Snap Counts: Who Played Most, Best?

Patriots Country breaks down the numbers and possible meanings behind the Pats’ playing time in New England’s Week 14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

The New England Patriots are back in the playoff hunt.

Following their 27-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 at State Farm Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball.

Having turned in a far superior performance to that of their showing in Weeks 12 (a 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings) and 13 (a 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills), there are still plenty of areas in which the Pats will continue to seek improvement. While game-film analysis will be the main focus, a look at playing time may assist the team in helping devise effective strategies moving forward.

Here is a look at the Patriots offensive snap counts, along with some possible insight on New England’s future game-planning.

OFFENSE

On offense, the Pats overall snap count was 59 against the Cardinals.

Quarterback Mac Jones was the only non-offensive lineman to go the distance in Week 14. The 24-year-old once again found himself under constant pressure, with several of his pass attempts taking place at or behind the line of scrimmage. The majority of his passing game repertoire consisted of both quick screens and swing plays. Jones ultimately finished the game having gone 24-of-35 for 235 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

New England’s o-line played from start to finish against Arizona, taking all 59 snaps. While the unit mostly avoided egregious negative statistics, left tackle Trent Brown continued his recent struggles. Not only was Brown responsible for a handful of missed blocks, but he was also charged with allowing a sack of Mac Jones, as well as being whistled for a false start penalty.

Lead running back Rhamondre Stevenson was limited to only 13 snaps after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter. In his stead, rookies Pierre Strong (19 snaps) and Kevin Harris (29 snaps) were New England’s only healthy rushers on the game-day roster. The pair rose to the occasion, combining for 96 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns.

With Jakobi Meyers having missed Monday night’s game while in concussion protocol, wideout DeVante Parker was expected to take on the top spot at the position. However, he was limited to only six offensive plays before exiting the game with a head injury. As a result, Nelson Agholor led all receivers with a season-high 57 snaps, followed by rookie Tyquan Thornton (52 snaps) and Kendrick Bourne with 42.

Tight end Hunter Henry took the majority of the snaps at the position, participating in 66 percent of the Pats offensive plays. Henry also led all pass catchers with three catches for 70 yards, two of which went for 30 and 39-yard gains respectively. Jonnu Smith took 28 offensive snaps, mostly as an in-line blocker. Smith failed to corral either of the two passes thrown his way.

DEFENSE

On defense, the Pats overall snap count was 75 against the Cardinals.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones was the only Pats’ defender to play every defensive snap. Despite a solid day in coverage, Jones was flagged for two penalties, one for pass interference penalty and the other for illegal contact. Rookie Jack Jones was limited to just six plays, having left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury.

Safeties Kyle Dugger and Devin McCourty took part in 85 percent of New England’s defensive snaps. While McCourty has typically played a complete game, he missed a portion of the fourth quarter while being evaluated for a shoulder injury.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise once again led all linemen by taking 48 snaps. However tackle Larewnce Guy (37 snaps) was the standout along the interior, logging four total tackles (one for loss) and 0.5 sacks. Nose tackle Davon Godchaux manned the middle for just over half of the Pats defensive plays.

Team captain Ja’Whaun Bentley topped the linebackers depth chart by taking 60 snaps. However, the night would belong to the Pats fearsome pass-rush tandem of Matthew Judon (54 snaps) and Josh Uche with a season-high 48 snaps. The Michigan product finished the night having compiled five total tackles (three for loss) and three sacks. Reserve linebacker Raekwon McMillan made the most of his 19 snaps, recovering a Cardinals fumble and returning it 23-yards for the touchdown.

HONORABLE MENTION:

While Mac Jones, Jonathan Jones and the Pats starting offensive line may have gone wire-to-wire for their respective units, rookie Marcus Jones was a true iron man for New England in Week 14. The ex-Houston Cougar continues to emerge as the Patriots triple threat, having seen the field in all three phases. Jones logged 67 defensive snaps, earning five tackles, one pass-defensed and an interception. He also participated in 11 special teams plays, while returning one punt for seven yards and two kicks for 42 yards. Lastly, Jones took eight snaps on offense, catching one pass for 12 yards.

The Patriots will remain out west for the week, practicing at the University of Arizona on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before facing-off against Josh McDaniels and the Raiders (5-8) on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Allegiant Stadium.

