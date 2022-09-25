Patriots vs. Ravens Inactives: Jakobi Meyers Out, Kyle Dugger In?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a Week 3 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA.

With just under an hour until the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Ravens have released their lists of inactives:

Patriots Inactives :

WR Jakobi Meyers

S Kyle Dugger

DT Sam Roberts

LB Raekwon McMillan

QB Bailey Zappe

CB Shaun Wade

What it means for the Patriots:

Meyers’ absence likely means that fellow wideout Nelson Agholor will likely become the top option at the position, with fellow receivers Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker and Lil’Jordan Humphrey expected to play larger roles in the offense. It may also expedite the attempts to incorporate tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith into the passing game as potential targets.

With Dugger’s inactivity now confirmed, the trio of Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers and team captain Devin McCourty will be tasked with providing additional speed and strength in the defensive backfield. Second-year safety Joshuah Bledsoe is active for the first time in 2022, and should see some snaps in the box.

Despite having been listed as a limited participant on both Thursday and Friday with a hamstring injury, cornerback Jalen Mills is active and will start on the perimeter opposite Jonathan Jones.

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan will sit with a thumb injury, meaning that starter Mack Wilson Sr will share duties with reserves Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings and practice squad call-up Harvey Langi.

Ravens Inactives :

T Ronnie Stanley

WR James Proche

RB Kenyan Drake

CB Daryl Worley

DE Brad Urban

The Ravens will be without the services of starting tackle Ronnie Stanley, meaning that reserve tackle Patrick Mekari will get the start in his place.

Still, the best news arising from Baltimore’s list of inactives is the absence of cornerback Marlon Humphrey, receiver Devin Duvernay and running J.K. Dobbins, who are all active for Sunday’s matchup.

