Patriots-Bills Injury Report: Peppers Ill, O-Line Concerns

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are likely to be without the services of a key component of their running game when they host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Dec. 1 at Gillette Stadium.

Still, it may be the status of a pair of offensive linemen which may play a major role in determining their success against the defending AFC East champions.

As the Pats prepare for their 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on ‘RedTro’ Night in Foxboro, here is Tuesday’s full injury and practice participation report, along with its potential implications for both teams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Damien Harris - Thigh

DB Jabrill Peppers - Illness

OL Isaiah Wynn - Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C David Andrews - Thigh

T Yodny Cajuste - Calf

DB Marcus Jones - Ankle

WR Jakobi Meyers - Shoulder

CB Jalen Mills - Groin

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR DeVante Parker - Knee

What it means for the Patriots:

Though it has yet to be officially confirmed, running back Damien Harris’ thigh injury will apparently keep him from playing against Buffalo on Thursday. Per NFL Network, the Alabama product is considered week-to-week going forward; indicating that he may miss time beyond Week 13.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn continues to remain out of action due to a foot injury. The 6-2, 310-pound lineman seems unlikely, at best, to suit up. With swing tackle Yodny Cajuste coming off of his best outing of the year against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12, the Pats would appear to be set with Cajuste starting at right tackle and Trent Brown on the left protecting quarterback Mac Jones. However, Cajuste was also listed on the injury report, as a limited participant with a calf injury. If neither Cajuste nor Wynn is able to play, New England will undoubtedly look to reserve tackle Conor McDermott, as well as its practice squad for depth at the position.

Safety Jabrill Peppers was the only new name among the non-participants on Tuesday. The Michigan product was sidelined due to illness. With little else known, it is hard to gauge whether Peppers may be cautiously resting, or if the nature of the illness may jeopardize his ability to play against the Bills in Week 13. He has done a serviceable job as both a defensive enforcer and a special teams stalwart. Peppers has logged 38 total tackles and recovered a fumble for 12 yards in 11 games.

Cornerback Jalen Mills has also been a recent addition to the Pats injury report, listed as a limited participant with a groin injury on both Monday and Tuesday. The ‘green goblin’ has arguably been the Pats most consistent corner this season, the LSU product has combined for 31 tackles, along with five passes-defensed and two interceptions. Mills’ name will be one to monitor when the Pats issue their final injury report of the week on Wednesday afternoon.

On the positive front, wideout DeVante Parker was upgraded to a full participant on Tuesday, all but confirming that he will be a full-go against Buffalo. After missing New England’s Week 10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts with a knee injury, the Louisville product has come back strong in Weeks 11 and 12, catching all six of his targets for 99 yards.

BUFFALO BILLS (8-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Dion Dawkins - Ankle

LB Von Miller - Knee

RB Taiwan Jones - Veteran Rest

TE Quintin Morris - Illness

WR Stefon Diggs - Veteran Rest

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Josh Allen - Right Elbow

LB Tremaine Edmunds - Groin / Heel

DE A.J. Epenesa - Ankle

S Damar Hamlin - Illness

CB Dane Jackson - Illness

S Jaquan Johnson - Illness

CB Cam Lewis - Forearm

C Mitch Morse - Elbow / Ankle

DT Jordan Phillips - Eye

DE Greg Rousseau - Ankle

WR Khalil Shakir - Illness

What it means for the Bills:

The illness, which has been working its way through Buffalo’s locker room, is apparently beginning to run its course. While five members of the Bills were sidelined due to illness on Monday, only one (reserve tight end Quintin Morris) was out of action for Tuesday’s practice.

With the exception of Dion Dawkins (ankle), the remainder of Buffalo’s walking-wounded returned to full participant status. As a result, the Bills look to be entering Thursday night’s game with a nearly-complete and overwhelmingly healthy roster.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here