Patriots Manage Halftime Tie with Bills Behind DeVante Parker TD, Devin McCourty INT: WATCH

The Patriots and Bills are tied at the half, thanks to some savvy play from New England’s veterans.

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills have been riding a wave of emotions into a see-saw matchup at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

With significant playoff implications for both teams, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has demonstrated the ability and poise to lead his team on long, sustained scoring drives —something with which he has struggled for much of the season.

Just two series removed from 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive (capped by a four-yard touchdown pass from Bills quarterback Josh Allen to tight end Dawson Knox), Jones and the Pats traveled 74 yards on nine plays.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson contributed an 18-yard run, while wideout Kendrick Bourne snagged a Jones pass on 2nd and 2 from the Buffalo 44-yard line for a 20-yard gain.

The Pats quarterback found receiver DeVante Parker for a two-yard touchdown reception to tie the game at 14, after a Nick Folk extra point.

The game got off to a fast start. After receiving Patriots’ kicker Nick Folk’s opening offering at the team’s own 4-yard line, Bills’ return specialist Nyheim Hines returned the ball 96 yards for the touchdown. The score gave the Bills a 7-0 lead with only 14 seconds removed from the game clock.

Jones and fellow receiver Jakobi Meyers capped the Pats earlier scoring drive with a two-yard touchdown connection on 2nd and GOAL, with Meyers making an acrobatic catch, while getting both feet down for the score. The review was upheld and New England had tied the game at 7, after Folk made the extra point.

With Buffalo threatening to score inside the final two minutes, safety Devin McCourty intercepted Allen, to preserve the tie at halftime.

Emotions were understandably high as the Bills took the field for the first time since the startling collapse of safety Damar Hamlin during the first quarter of Buffalo’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite having been resuscitated twice due to cardiac arrest, Hamlin is on the road to a remarkable recovery. In a league-wide demonstration of solidarity, the Patriots and Bills joined all teams showing their love and support for Hamlin through pregame activities, as well as on-field apparel and markings.

The Patriots are looking to qualify for the postseason as they continue = to face off against the Bills on Sunday. They will possess the ball first to begin the second half at Highmark Stadium.

