Patriots Devin McCourty Addresses Future Following Season-Ending Loss To Bills

Will the veteran defensive back call it a career after 13 seasons with the New England Patriots?

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty was named a team captain for the 12th time in his career.

At age 35, having just concluded his 13th NFL season, it is fair to wonder whether McCourty’s time on a professional football field has come to an end.

The Patriots 2022 season came to a close on Sunday with their 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. New England finished the year with an 8-9 record and outside of the AFC playoff picture for the second time in three years.

For McCourty, it was an atypical way to wind up a season. After all, the veteran defensive back has punched his ticket to the playoffs with the Patriots in 11 of his 13 NFL campaigns.

However, as he walked from the field in Western New York, McCourty almost certainly wondered whether he was doing so the final time in a Patriots uniform.

“Never been in this position like that,” said McCourty when asked about his professional plans beyond this season. “I think just figuring out what makes me happy, what God has planned with my life going forward. Obviously, I still enjoy playing the game of football, but you can’t do it forever.”

Since being drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, McCourty has been a stalwart in the Pats defense. Following his conversion from cornerback to safety, the Rutgers product has been one of the Pats most prolific on-field defenders, as well as one of its most respected leaders in the locker room.

Throughout his career, McCourty has appeared in a combined 229 regular season and playoff games as a member of the Patriots. He has become a three-time Super Bowl champion, as well as being voted to two Pro Bowls, three All-Pro teams and the Patriots’ Team of the 2010s.

Despite continuing to play the game he loves at a high-level, retirement rumors have swirled around McCourty for the past few years. Usually, he was eager to indicate his intention to return. Yet, McCourty’s tone has recently taken a more reflective tone, leading many to believe that he is seriously considering calling it a career.

“I took a moment,” McCourty told reporters following last Sunday’s victory over the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. “Spent some time with my family on the field. It's been a great run. To come out here, if this was the last one, I think to be able to leave Gillette with a win, very similar to how my first-ever game was a win. I've had a lot of fun.”

Additionally, McCourty’s twin brother Jason announced his retirement in July, ending a 13-year career that also included a three-year stint alongside Devin in New England. Incidentally, the pair became the first set of twins to win a Super Bowl together. Since hanging up his cleats, Jason has become a co-host on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

Some have speculated that a similar future in broadcasting may be waiting for McCourty on the other side of his playing days. During the Pats Week 10 bye in November, McCourty joined the CBS broadcast. While his appearance was limited merely to one week, his valuable insight and analysis, as well as his charisma may make him an attractive candidate to fill an analyst role when his playing days come to an end.

If Sunday’s loss to the Bills was his NFL swan song, McCourty made the most of his appearance. He finished the afternoon having registered five total tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and a significant breakup of a Josh Allen pass intended for receiver Khalil Shakir in the end zone.

While McCourty would have gladly traded his individual statistics for a Patriots victory in Week 18, the premature end to their season now affords him the time to consider his future. Of course, he will be doing so with the help of the most important people in his life.

“My wife, my kids, just deciding on what’s best overall for not just me but the whole family union,” McCroutty said with a warm smirk. “Just figuring out what it’s going to be. I wish I could give you a better answer right now, but I don’t know. I’m going to enjoy this plane ride back with the guys and just cherish each moment, not knowing what’s ahead.”

If McCourty’s time in New England has, indeed, come full circle, the future Patriots Hall of Famer will leave behind an indelible legacy, along with some big shoes to fill.

