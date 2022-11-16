Patriots Plan: Avoid 2021 Post-Bye Meltdown

A year ago before Thanksgiving the New England Patriots were flying high. And then came their Bye.

In mid-November 2021 the Pats had won five in a row and were 7-4 on their way to 9-4. But something happened after their Week 14 Bye. Something terribly negative. Something they hope to avoid this season.

As Bill Belichick's team prepares to disembark from its Bye by hosting the New York Jets Sunday at Gillette Stadium, last season's collapse lingers as a reminder and, hopefully, a teaching tool.

Captain Matthew Slater promises the Pats have a "great sense of urgency."

Asked Wednesday if the team made any big changes during its Bye, Belichick responded, “There’s no laws and regulations. You can do whatever you want to do.”

Entering their Bye in 2021 the Pats owned the AFC's best record, sailing into the off week on the heels of attempting just three passes in a win in Buffalo's epic wind. Experts pegged Belichick for NFL Coach of the Year and his team as a favorite to make the Super Bowl.

But out of the Bye the Patriots were wholly unrecognizable. They ran out of gas. Or answers. Or both.

They lost to the Indianapolis Colts, Bills and Miami Dolphins. Their only win down the stretch came against a Jacksonville Jaguars team decimated by COVID. And then came the humbling 30-point loss at Buffalo in the playoffs.

After the Bye, New England went 1-4 with an average margin of defeat of 15 points.

A pass rush led by Matthew Judon shriveled, with 0 of his 12.5 sacks after Dec. 6. Offensive turnovers increased, with nine in the last five games. Quarterback Mac Jones proved he wasn't equipped to rally from first-half deficits of 14-0 (Colts), 20-7 (Bills), 17-0 (Dolphins) and 27-0 (Bills). Belichick's reputation took a ding.

In 2022 the Patriots weren't nearly as good before their Bye. And they hope they're not nearly as bad after it.

At 5-4 they are again in playoff contention. Judon is again a defensive difference, leading the league in sacks. Jones, after suffering a sprained ankle and a Monday Night Football benching, has shown signs of life in New England's modest two-game winning streak.

It feels like the Pats are trending the right direction. But it also felt that way a year ago.

Not falling behind the Jets early Sunday would be a good start to avoid another bad finish.

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here