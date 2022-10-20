Bill Belichick Reveals Reason Patriots Traded WR N’Keal Harry

FOXBORO — After spending the first three years of his professional career with the New England Patriots, wide receiver N’Keal Harry was traded to the Chicago Bears for a seventh-round pick before his rookie contract expired.

And now when the Bears come to town for Monday Night Football, Bill Belichick will see Harry on an opposing sideline for the first time. On his Wednesday morning conference call, Belichick was asked what stood out about Harry and what he expected to see this week.

“Big talented kid. Things didn’t really work out here the way that I think all of us hoped for. Everybody tried. It just didn’t work out,” Belichick replied. “So I’m sure he’ll be ready to go and I’m sure he’ll play hard.”

The injury bug bit the wide receiver again this summer. After multiple injuries during his tenure in New England, which ranged from ankle injuries, concussions, knee injuries, and a hip strain, Harry opened this season on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. He was activated on October 10 and will likely return to action in Foxboro. He said he’d had the game circled whether or not it’d be his first game back.

“Absolutely. It’s my old team,” Harry told reporters. “That always comes with wanting to play well.”

The Patriots have had many draft busts at receiver. Harry joins a shameful group that includes Chad Jackson, Tony Simmons, Bethel Johnson, and Aaron Dobson, all of whom were chosen in the first two rounds.

Harry finished his Patriots career with 57 catches for 598 yards over 33 games. He scored four touchdowns in three seasons.

