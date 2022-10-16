Patriots Nick Folk FG Streak Ends In Win Over Browns

While much of the media attention is understandably focused on ‘Zappe Fever,’ New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk continues to quietly go about his business.

The 37-year old entered the Pats Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns having connected on 9 of 10 field goals (his only miss coming from beyond 50-yards in Week 2) and was a perfect 10 for 10 on point-after attempts.

Last week, Folk tied his career-high by making five kicks from 37, 32, 44, 37 and 29 yards In doing so, he also extended his NFL record to 63 straight field goals made under 50 yards.

Folk’s Sunday would start in reliable fashion, as he connected on a 19-yard field goal in the first quarter, giving the Pats a 3-0 lead, as well as extending his streak

However, thanks to a solid offensive performance from rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe and rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton, he would not make another field goal attempt until the 9:04 mark in the fourth quarter.

For the first time in nearly two years, Folk’s 45-yarder sailed wide right, ending his streak at 64.

His last miss from inside the 50-yard line was a also 45-yard field goal attempt in the 2020 season-opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13.

If Folk was going to miss, might as well have been in a 23-point victory.

In the offseason, Folk and the Patriots agreed on a two-year pact, which will see him make up to $5.6 million [with incentives] over two years, with $2.19 million guaranteed. Following a stellar performance in 2021, several teams were interested in the veteran kicker’s services. However, Folk’s decision to re-sign with New England was the best decision for him and his family.

Folk was coming off of 2021 season in which he was tied for first in the NFL in points scored, second in field goals made and sixth in field-goal percentage (92.3%). He made 36 of 39 field goals, with his longest coming from 53 yards.

In addition to his reliability, he has also shown an ability to kick for distance, connecting from beyond 50 yards in several clutch situations.

Folk and the Patriots would, however, win the day, as they secured a 38-15 victory over the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, improving to 3-3 on the season.

