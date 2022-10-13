Patriots Promote Rookie Running Back to Active Roster; Damien Harris Fill-In?

FOXBORO — Faced with the prospect of life without their feature running back for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots are calling a familiar face to help fill the void.

According to the NFL transaction wire the Patriots have signed rookie running back Kevin Harris from their practice squad, officially adding him to the 53-man roster.

The move comes just days removed from starting running back Damien Harris suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of the Pats 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 5 at Gillette Stadium. Initial reports indicated that Harris would be out of action for ‘multiple weeks.’ While the Alabama product has been present on the field for practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, he has been limited in his participation and visibly hampered by his injury.

In turn, the ‘other’ Harris was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round with the 183rd overall selection out of South Carolina. The 21-year-old finished his collegiate career with 1,976 rushing yards in 28 games with 16 starts. Harris also logged eight 100-yard rushing games and two 200-yard games. However, he underperformed in the 2021 season, possibly stemming from back surgery which he underwent following the 2020 season. Still, he had his best game of the year against North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, compiling 182 yards rushing, and one touchdown.

Despite a quiet training camp, Harris showed some promise during New England’s final preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, carrying the ball four times for 54 yards. He was released during final roster cuts and spent the first five weeks of the season on the Patriots’ practice squad.

Measuring in at 5-10, 221 pounds, Harris is the type of straightforward power runner that can somewhat mimic Damien Harris’ style. The Pats rookie is a reliable back with the talent to quickly develop into a solid rotational option in the Patriots backfield. In securing his services, New England is gaining an instinctive inside runner with good burst for his size.

If Damien Harris is to be sidelined for the immediate future, second-year back Rhamondre Stevenson will take on the role as lead runner, with Kevin Harris and fellow rookie Pierre Strong as depth options out of the backfield. The team also has shifty back J.J. Taylor available for elevation via the practice squad. New England also has several options outside the organization, if the fourth-year back Harris’ injury keeps him away from the field for the long-term.

New England continues to prepare for their Week 6 showdown with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct. 16 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

