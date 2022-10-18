Deatrich Wise, Kyle Dugger Studs: Patriots-Browns Snap Analysis

FOXBORO — Following their 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball.

Having turned in another strong performance, there are still plenty of areas in which the Patriots will continue to seek improvement. While game-film analysis will be the main focus, a look at playing time may assist the team in helping devise effective strategies moving forward.

Here is a look at the Patriots offensive snap counts, along with some possible insight on New England’s future game-planning.

Offensive Snaps

On offense, the Pats overall snap count was 70 against the Browns.

What it meant for the Patriots offense:

Making his second career start under center, rookie Bailey Zappe played every snap on offense. He finished the day going 24-of-34 for 309 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.Throughout the day, he demonstrated an ability to lead his receivers to their target, while spreading the ball to multiple targets. When operating under center play-action, Zappe was able to orchestrate some explosive big-yardage gains, eventually leading to his pair of touchdown strikes.

Four of five offensive linemen also went the distance against the Browns on Sunday. However, Isaiah Wynn once again struggled with penalties and protection. He was notably bypassed by Browns defender Myles Garrett on his eventual strip sack/forced fumble of Zappe, and was whistled for his seventh penalty in the past four games. As a result, the ex-Georgia Bulldog found himself limited to 42 offensive snaps, while being benched for veteran Marcus Cannon. Though Wynn would find his way back to the field in a rotational role with Cannon (46 snaps), his struggles with both protection and discipline may be a bit too overt for the Patriots to ignore any longer.

Jakobi Meyers led the way for New England wideouts, playing 57 snaps on offense, followed closely by fellow veteran DeVante Parker with 55. Each receiver had four catches for 60 yards (Meyers) and 64 yards (Parker). Still, it would be another rookie, Tyquan Thornton, who would make the most of his 40 offensive plays. He caught four passes for 37 yards and one touchdown. The Baylor product also earned his first rushing touchdown on a 19-yard jet sweep in the closing moments in the fourth quarter. Though Thornton is still growing into his role, his talent was on display against Cleveland. His ability to find success on vertical routes, as well as drawing coverage from opposing defensive backs all but confirms that Thornton’s place in the Pats offense will continue to grow with each passing week.

Rhamondre Stevenson took on the lead back duties and saw the field for 86 percent of the Patriots plays. The second-year running back carried the ball 19 times for 76 yards, his longest coming on a 31-yard run in which he found a back-end seam to power ahead for his first rushing touchdown of 2022. Stevenson is proving himself more-than-capable of carrying the load as New England’s feature back in the absence of the inactive Damien Harris. The Pats pair of rookies sparingly saw action, with Pierre Strong earring five yards on one carry (4 snaps) and Kevin Harris utilizing his 12 snaps to log three carries for five yards.

While New England has been slow to incorporate their tight ends into the offense as pass catchers in 2022, the position came alive on Sunday. Hunter Henry was on the field for all but two snaps (68), catching four passes for 61 yards and a 31-yard scoring connection with Zappe. Jonnu Smith also has his most productive game this season, catching both of his targets for 61 yards, his longest a 53-yard gem, in which he gained 36 yards after the catch. In addition to earning such much deserved attention as receivers, both Henry and Smith turned in a solid day of run blocking.

Defensive Snaps

On defense, the Pats overall snap count was 70 against the Browns.

What it meant for the Patriots defense:

Despite the Browns entering Week 6 as the top rushing attack in the NFL, the Pats run defense held Cleveland to a 31-percent success rate. The Browns rushed for only 70 yards as a team, with feature back Nick Chubb held to 56 rushing yards on the ground with zero touchdowns. Leading the way for All defensive linemen was Deatrich Wise. The former Arkansas Razorback parlayed his 59 defensive snaps into one of his best games as a run defender. Wise was consistent in position to make or assist on a play, even when the Browns attempted to catch the Pats off-guard by running on pass rush groupings. Davon Godchaux (37 snaps) and Carl Davis also turned in stout performances, helping to contain Cleveland’s attempts to gain traction. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who often found himself the target of double teams from Cleveland’s offensive line, was limited to 20 snaps, due to leaving the game in the second quarter with a knee injury.

Jalen Mills led the way for all cornerbacks by taking 51 defensive snaps. Yet, rookies Jack Jones (46 snaps) and Marcus Jones (34 snaps) were among the Pats notable head-turners. Jack Jones logged two tackles and a pass deflection. In addition to being the Pats primary force in their return game, third-round selection Marcus Jones also saw some time at outside corner against the Browns. He nearly snagged an interception on a corner route throw from Brissett in the third quarter. After a bit of a shaky performance in Week 5, Myles Bryant (50 snaps) rebounded by earning a 65.0 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus.

While no defender took 100 percent of New England’s defensive snaps, safety and team captain Devin McCourty came closest by playing on 61 of a possible 70. Though McCourty logged three total tackles, fellow safety Kyle Dugger (52 snaps) was the standout at the position on Sunday. Dugger was a true force for New England, excelling in man coverage, dropping into zone and on the blitz. He led the team with eight total tackles, two passes-defensed and one interception. Adrian Phillips was one of three players who saw the field for at least 80 percent of New England’s defensive snaps, as he continues to be one of the team’s most reliable and most valued stalwarts in coverage.

Though it may have been a statically quiet day for the linebackers, the unit still made its presence felt against both the run, as well as the pass. Despite failing to log a sack, Matthew Judon (49 snaps) helped to solidify the Pats run defense by setting the edge and maintaining a presence at the line of scrimmage. He finished the game with four total tackles (one, for loss) and one quarterback hit. Linebackers Anfernee Jennings (41 snaps) and Mack Wilson (29 snaps) each contributed 0.5 sacks. Wilson earned the team’s highest coverage grade from Pro Football Focus with 77 against his former team.

Up Next:

The Patriots will host the Chicago Bears on Oct. 24. Their Monday Night Football kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here