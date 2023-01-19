Patriots' Former WR Interviewing for Offensive Coordinator Job

Jefferson, who played for the Patriots from 1996-99, will become the fourth candidate to interview for the team’s vacant offensive coordinator position.

FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots continue their search for a new offensive coordinator, it has become evident that familiarity may be among their most coveted prerequisites.

Former Pats wide receiver Shawn Jefferson, who is currently an offensive assistant with the Arizona Cardinals, will interview with the team on Friday, according to a report by CBS Sports.

Jefferson played 13 seasons in the NFL, which included his four-year stint with the Patriots. Between 1996 and 1999, he compiled 2141 yards on 62 catches with 10 touchdowns in 63 regular season games. He also appeared in six postseason contests, catching 24 passes for 284 yards, including the Pats 35-21 Super Bowl XXXI loss to the Green Bay Packers. Accordingly, he was named to the franchise’s Team of the 1990s, as a frequent target of then-quarterback Drew Bledsoe.

Jefferson also spent time with the San Diego Chargers, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions. He ended his career with a combined 209 regular season and playoff games, as well as 506 total catches for 7,435 yards and 31 touchdowns.

After his retirement, Jefferson continued his football journey on the coaching sidelines. The 53-year-old spent five seasons coaching the wide receivers in Detroit. Following brief, yet productive stops with the Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets, Jefferson landed with the Cardinals in 2021. Initially serving as wide receivers coach, he was also given the title of associate head coach for the 2022 season. In the wake of coach Kliff Kingsbury’s dismissal after the Cardinals 4-13 finish, Jefferson is likely on the hunt for his next coaching opportunity.

He will face significant competition for the job with New England. Jefferson is now the fourth coach to interview for their vacant offensive coordinator job, joining current tight ends coach Nick Caley, Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell and University of Oregon offensive assistant Adrian Klemm.

The team is also to have reportedly requested permission to interview Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who remains the unofficial front-runner for the position.

