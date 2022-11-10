A New England passing legend, one who rose to power during the 2001 season, may be ready to return to the region and help the New England Patriots find offensive clarity.

That passer in question, of course, is former University of Connecticut Huskies quarterback Dan Orlovsky.

The UConn alum and current ESPN football analyst, one of the first quarterbacks in the Huskies' return to Football Bowl Subdivision play at the turn of the century, has had his name thrust into coaching conversations over the past few days. Part of that stems from his former Worldwide Leader colleague Jeff Saturday's new role as the Indianapolis Colts' interim head coach, but could the Bristol-based Orlovsky have more local affairs on his mind?

Appearing on WEEI's Merloni, Fauria, & Mego program, Orlovsky was asked if he'd ever consider donning a Flying Elvis. The 11-year NFL veteran sounds keen ... on one condition.

"If Mac Jones is there, I would (be interested),” Orlovsky, still the holder of almost every major UConn passing record, declared.

Jones, the Patriots' franchise quarterback since arriving as the 15th overall pick in the 2021 draft, has struggled to gain any true traction and consistency under center. Scrutiny has fallen upon offensive bosses Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Despite thrusting themselves back into the playoff picture with a 5-4 mark, New England is averaging over 319 yards per game, 26th in the league.

While some have blamed Jones for the Patriots' struggles with the ball, Orlovsky has been one of the Alabama alum's strongest defenders.

In addition to the Jones caveat, Orlovsky seems to be attracted to the idea of working and learning under head coach Bill Belichick.

"I don't know Coach Belichick well enough to say yes or no," Orlovsky says when asked if he'd be able to get along with the notoriously hard-to-please Belichick. "(But) I think it’s ignorant to sit there and go, you don’t want to learn from the greatest coach ever. I know that’s not an easy thing. I’ve heard [it’s a hard job]. Most of the NFL has heard that. Yeah, it’s a hard job for sure, but I also think it’s a job where you sit there and go ... you have the opportunity to learn from the greatest ever.

That’s probably a long, long road away, but I think at the right place, at the right time, it’s something that I’m very much so interested in.”

New England returns to action on Nov. 20 when they host the New York Jets in an AFC East rivalry rematch.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

