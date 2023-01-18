Patriots Free Agency Preview: Preserving Defensive Front Depth?

The Patriots have some choices to make with regard to retaining or relinquishing potential free agent defenders this offseason.

Following their 8-9 finish to the 2022 season, the New England Patriots are determined to make the necessary improvements to return to postseason play in the upcoming season.

While the Pats offense has been heavily criticized for their performance, the Pats defense was clearly the team’s strongest unit — not only preventing points, but producing them, as well.

New England led the NFL with seven defensive touchdowns and produced 30 takeaways, second to only the Dallas Cowboys (33). As such, the Pats consistently ranked among the NFL's top 10 teams in total defense, total yards allowed, and yards yielded per offensive play.

Though many core members of the Pats defense remain under contact for 2023, the team faces some interesting decisions on whether to retain a handful of key depth contributors along the defenisve front.

With 22 members of the Patriots headed for free agency when the new NFL league year begins on March 15, the Pats face some critical decisions on whether to retain their internal commodities, or allow them to hit the open market.

With New England projected to have approximately $35.7 million in available cap space, per Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, here is a look at the team’s key free agents along the first two levels of their defense.

Mack Wilson Sr.

New England acquired Wilson via trade with the Cleveland Browns in exchange for linebacker Chase Winovich to Cleveland Browns in the offseason. The Alabama product played in all 17 games for the Pats, having compiled 36 total tackles (two for loss), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble 2022. While Wilson did not quite have the type of standout sideline-to-sideline impact for which he was acquired, he did demonstrate both speed and athleticism to earn three starts, mostly playing off-the-ball. Still he did not play a single defensive snap over the final five games of the year and was exclusively used on special teams down the stretch. As such, his return would likely be contingent on his willingness to sign a short-term, team-friendly deal.

Raekwon McMillan

In his return from a torn ACL, which sidelined him for the entirety of the 2021 season, McMillan had a serviceable year as a reserve linebacker. His combination of size and speed helped to infuse some much needed athleticism into the Pats’ defense, especially when executing their coverage assignments. The Ohio St. product played in 16 games, earning 35 tackles (five for loss) one quarterback hit and a fumble recovery for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14. Based on his statistical output, McMillan’s market is not expected to be robust. At the right price, he would be a smart retention for New England in 2023.

Carl Davis

The 6-5, 320-pound Iowa product continued to prove his value within the system as a two-gapping interior defensive lineman. Besides providing size and strength up front, he also became a disruptive presence when defending the outside zone. It was hoped that his ability to hold up inside against a double team would allow the Pats’ defensive ends and edge rushers to flow freely to the ball. However, Davis’ contributions in this area were sporadic, at best. Despite some solid showings at the nose tackle position, the 30-year-old was also occasionally beaten on his assignments. Still, his rotational versatility may be enough to keep him in New England on a low-risk pact for one year.

Daniel Ekuale

Ekuale proved himself a solid depth piece along the defensive line, having compiled 14 total tackles (two for loss), three quarterback hits and two sacks. Despite missing New England’s first two games due to suspension, the Washington State product played in all 15 games for which he was eligible. Ekuale’s work ethic and versatility caught the eye of his teammates and coaches as the season progressed. Due to his mult-faceted skill set, Ekuale’s market may be a bit more active than that of his 2022 teammates. However, the Patriots would almost certainly be interested in keeping him in the Foxboro fold at the right price.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.